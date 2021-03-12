Deportivo Alaves vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Cadiz at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Deportivo Alaves find themselves in 19th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and are set to face an intense relegation battle in the coming months. The Basque outfit suffered a 3-2 defeat against Real Betis last weekend and cannot afford another slip-up this week.

Cadiz have endured a slump after an impressive start to their La Liga campaign and are currently in 14th place in the league table. The newly-promoted outfit edged Eibar to a 1-0 victory in its previous match and will want a similar result from this encounter.

Deportivo Alaves vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Cadiz have a surprisingly positive record against Deportivo Alaves and have won two out of four matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have never defeated Cadiz in an official fixture and will have to play out of their skins in this match.

The previous meeting between the two Spanish sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Cadiz. Deportivo Alaves were well below their best on the day and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-W

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-L-L

Deportivo Alaves vs Cadiz Team News

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Rodrigo Ely picked up an injury last year and remains ruled out of the game against Cadiz on Saturday. Deportivo Alaves are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz have a few injury concerns

Cadiz

Luismi Quezada and Carlos Akapo are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Fali and Augusto Fernandez are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Luismi Quezada, Carlos Akapo

Doubtful: Fali, Augusto Fernandez

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ruben Duarte, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Inigo Cordoba, Tomas Pina, Manu Garcia, Edgar Mendez; Joselu, Lucas Perez

The Cádiz coach talked to the media ahead of the team’s trip to Vitoria. — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) March 11, 2021

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Marcos Mauro, Cala, Iza; Jon Ander, Alberto Perea, Alex Fernandez, Salvi Sanchez; Ruben Sobrino, Alvaro Negredo

Deportivo Alaves vs Cadiz Prediction

Cadiz pulled off a positive start to their season but have not been at their impressive best in recent weeks. The away side has experienced players in its ranks and will be intent on staying in La Liga this season.

Deportivo Alaves have endured a miserable campaign so far and will have to play out of their skins in this match. Cadiz are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Cadiz

