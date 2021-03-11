Osasuna vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Real Valladolid lock horns with Osasuna in an important clash this weekend. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Real Valladolid find themselves in 16th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and will likely face an intense relegation battle in the coming months. The away side edged Getafe to a 2-1 victory last weekend and will want a similar result in this match.

Osasuna are currently in 13th place in the league table and will have to work hard to finish in the top half of the standings. The Pamplona-based outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last week and will look to bounce back in this game.

Osasuna vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Osasuna have a good record against Real Valladolid and have won 10 games out of a total of 29 matches played between the two teams. Real Valladolid have managed only five victories against Osasuna and will need to be at their best on Saturday.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in December last week and ended in a 3-2 victory for Real Valladolid. Osasuna suffered from several defensive lapses on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-W

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-D-L

Osasuna vs Real Valladolid Team News

Chimy Avila is unavailable for this game

Osasuna

Chimy Avila and Facundo Roncaglia are currently injured and remain ruled out ahead of this fixture. Inigo Perez and Ruben Martinez are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Facundo Roncaglia

Doubtful: Inigo Perez, Ruben Martinez

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid need to win this game

Real Valladolid

Kiko Olivas, Raul Garcia, Pablo Hervias, and Marcos de Sousa are currently injured and have been sidelined for this fixture. Javi Sanchez is also recovering from a niggle and is unlikely to be risked against Osasuna.

Injured: Kiko Olivas, Raul Garcia, Pablo Hervias, Marcos de Sousa

Doubtful: Javi Sanchez

Suspended: None

Osasuna vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Oier, Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola; Kike Barja, Ante Budimir, Ruben Garcia

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Lucas Olaza, Luis Perez, Joaquin Fernandez, Bruno Gonzalez; Roque Mesa, Ruben Alcaraz, Kike Perez; Oscar Plano, Sergi Guardiola, Fabian Orellana

Osasuna vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Osasuna gave a decent account of themselves against Barcelona last weekend and will have to take it up a notch this weekend. The Pamplona side has plenty of work to do for the rest of the campaign and will need to win this match.

Real Valladolid were impressive against Getafe last week and will view this fixture as an opportunity to turn their season around. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Osasuna 2-2 Real Valladolid

