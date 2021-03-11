Getafe vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Atletico Madrid take on Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday. Atletico Madrid have enjoyed an excellent league season so far and are the favourites to win this match.

Getafe are in 15th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Valladolid last weekend and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have a six-point lead over Barcelona at the top of the La Liga standings and are the front-runners to win the league title. Los Colchoneros managed an excellent comeback victory against Athletic Bilbao during the week and will be confident going into this game.

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have an excellent record against Getafe and have won 24 matches out of a total of 36 games played between the two teams. Getafe have managed only four victories against Atletico Madrid and will have to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Atletico Madrid. Getafe gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to put in a similar performance this weekend.

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-L-L

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-L-D

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Getafe need to win this game

Getafe

Getafe have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will be desperate for a victory against Atletico Madrid. Jaime Mata was sent off against Real Valladolid last weekend and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jaime Mata

Atletico Madrid have a strong squad

Atletico Madrid

Jose Gimenez has made excellent progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Diego Simeone has most of his players available this weekend as is likely to field a strong side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jose Gimenez

Suspended: None

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Sofian Chakla, Erick Cabaco, Djene Dakonam; Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Allan Nyom; Cucho Hernandez, Angel Rodríguez

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic; Renan Lodi, Kieran Trippier, Marcos Llorete, Koke, Saul Niguez; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been a formidable force under Diego Simeone this season and are the favourites to win the La Liga title. With Barcelona and Real Madrid hot on their heels, however, Los Rojiblancos cannot afford to slip up this month.

Getafe have won only one of their last five games and will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Atletico Madrid

