Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Deportivo Alaves host Celta Vigo at the Mendizorrotza Stadium in La Liga action on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in the league since 6 February and are currently in 19th place with 23 points. In their previous outing, they were defeated 1-0 by leaders Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Celta, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat in four games against Real Madrid before the international break.

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 45 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in this fixture with 17 wins for the hosts and 16 for the visitors.

Though they have also played out 12 draws so far, they have shared the spoils in only one of their last nine games.

They last squared off in La Liga at the Estadio de Balaídos in December. Celta recorded a 2-0 win in that fixture. They also recorded a 6-0 win last season at the same venue in July.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-L-L

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-L

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Team News

Deportivo Alaves

For the hosts, Rodrigo Ely is the only injury concern at the moment, as he needs a little more time to recover from a ligament injury.

Abelardo Fernández welcomed back Ximo Navarro into the fold after he recovered from a gastritis issue.

He will also be able to welcome back midfielders Manuel Alejandro García Sánchez and Tomás Pina, following their one-game suspension.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo

The visitors are set to be without the services of Ruben Blanco, Emre Mor, Sergio Alvarez, Augusto Solari and Nestor Araujo for this home game.

Araujo was the latest casualty for Os Celestes as he picked up a thigh strain while on international duty with Mexico.

📰 Defender @NESTOR4ARAUJO to miss 2-3 weeks due to a muscle strain. pic.twitter.com/MS7mvq8hmb — RC Celta English (@RCCeltaEN) March 31, 2021

Injured: Ruben Blanco, Emre Mor, Sergio Alvarez, Augusto Solari, Nestor Araujo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ruben Duarte, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Luis Rioja, Tomás Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Facundo Pellistri; Edgar Mendez, Joselu

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Aaron Caricol; Renato Tapia; Brais Mendes, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Min

Deportivo Alaves vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Defensively, both sides have fared similarly this term. Alaves have conceded 44 goals while Celta have let in 43 goals. Celta have scored 12 goals more than the hosts and their better goalscoring form in recent games might help Celta record a win here.

The game might not be a high-scoring one, but the defensive frailties of both clubs should make it an interesting watch. We predict a win for the visitors here.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Celta Vigo