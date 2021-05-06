Deportivo Alaves vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Levante take on Deportivo Alaves at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Saturday. Both sides have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a victory this weekend.

Levante currently find themselves in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have endured a shocking slump after a strong start to the season. The Valencia-based side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo last weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and are set to face a relegation battle this month. The Basque outfit was stunned by local rivals SD Eibar last week and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Head-to-Head

Deportivo Alaves have a surprisingly excellent record against Levante and have won six out of 10 games played between the two teams. Levante have managed only one victory against Deportivo Alaves and need to improve their record against the Basque side.

The reverse fixture between the two La Liga outfits took place in November last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both sides were robust on the day but will need to take it up a notch in the final third this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-W-D

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-W

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Team News

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Rodrigo Ely, Javier Lopez, and Inigo Cordoba are currently ruled out with injuries for Deportivo Alaves and are sidelined for this game. Burgio is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely, Javier Lopez, Inigo Cordoba

Doubtful: Burgui

Suspended: None

Levante have a few injury concerns

Levante

Nikola Vukcevic and Nemanja Radoja are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jose Campana received his medical discharge this week but will have to pass a fitness test to feature in this game.

Injured: Nikola Vukcevic, Nemanja Radoja

Doubtful: Jose Campana

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Martin Aguirregabiria, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Luis Rioja, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Jota; Joselu, Lucas Perez

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Sergio Postigo, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Gonzalo Melero, Mickael Malsa, Enis Bardhi, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Prediction

Levante have an impressive squad but their recent slump will be a massive source of concern going into this game. The away side has registered four defeats on the trot and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have also been well below their best this season and have issues to resolve ahead of this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Levante

