Deportivo Alaves vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Real Valladolid in an important clash at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Friday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Deportivo Alaves find themselves in the relegation zone at the moment and cannot afford to lose this fixture. The Basque outfit held Getafe to a 0-0 stalemate last weekend and will need to put in a similar performance on Friday.

Real Valladolid are in 16th place in the La Liga standings and are currently only one point away from the relegation zone. The away side suffered a 3-1 defeat against SD Huesca in its previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

Deportivo Alaves have a good record against Real Valladolid and have won 11 matches out of a total of 25 games played between the two sides. Real Valladolid have managed eight victories against Deportivo Alaves and can potentially trouble their opponents in this game.

The previous meeting between the two Spanish sides took place in October last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Deportivo Alaves. The Basque side has endured a slump in recent weeks and will want to return to winning ways on Friday.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-L-L

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-L-W

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Valladolid Team News

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Rodrigo Ely is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Edgar Mendez served his suspension against Getafe and is available for selection ahead of this game.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid need to win this game

Real Valladolid

Kiko Olivas, Raul Garcia, and Marcos de Sousa are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Javi Sanchez and Saidy Janko are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game. Roque Mesa served his suspension against SD Huesca and will be back for this match.

Injured: Kiko Olivas, Raul Garcia, Marcos de Sousa, Jota, Jawad El Yamiq, Saidy Janko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ruben Duarte, Florian Lejeune, Victor Laguardia, Ximo Navarro; Luis Rioja, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Edgar Mendez; Joselu, Lucas Perez

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Nacho, Luis Perez, Joaquin Fernandez, Pablo Hervias; Roque Mesa, Fede San Emeterio, Kike Perez; Toni Villa, Shon Weissman, Fabian Orellana

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Deportivo Alaves have suffered an extraordinary slump this season and are in desperate need of a series of positive results at the moment. The Basque outfit is better than its league standing suggests and has a point to prove this weekend.

Real Valladolid face an intense relegation battle this season and need to take it up a notch to ensure their safety. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Real Valladolid

