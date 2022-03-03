Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips - 4th March 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla outfit at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Friday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves in the top flight this season. The Basque outfit played out a 2-2 draw against Getafe last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The Andalusian giants edged arch-rivals Real Betis to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have an impressive record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 10 out of 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Alaves' paltry three victories.

Deportivo Alaves have failed to win their last eight matches against Sevilla and are currently on their longest winless run in La Liga.

Sevilla have won their last two away games against Deportivo Alaves - Lopetegui's side managed only one victory in its nine visits to the Basque country before this run.

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last five away games against Basque teams - their longest such run in nearly 20 years.

Deportivo Alaves are unbeaten in their last seven La Liga matches played on a Friday, while Sevilla have won only one of their last eight such games.

Deportivo Alaves have won only one of their last 14 La Liga matches and are inching towards relegation this season.

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla are in excellent form at the moment and could give Real Madrid a run for their money in the La Liga title race this season. The Andalusian giants have impressive players in their ranks and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Deportivo Alavés 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @alaveseng



🎙️ After today's training, José Luis Mendilibar will talk at the press conference before facing



Afterwards, you'll be able to watch it on our @Youtube channel bit.ly/2UrhHik



#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 Good morning!🎙️ After today's training, José Luis Mendilibar will talk at the press conference before facing @SevillaFC_ENG Afterwards, you'll be able to watch it on our @Youtube channel Good morning!🎙️ After today's training, José Luis Mendilibar will talk at the press conference before facing @SevillaFC_ENG. 📺 Afterwards, you'll be able to watch it on our @Youtube channel 👉 bit.ly/2UrhHik#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 https://t.co/I1K5y9sfAU

Deportivo Alaves have failed to meet expectations so far and will need to work hard to avoid relegation this season. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Sevilla

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Lucas Ocampos to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Sevilla to keep a clean sheet: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi