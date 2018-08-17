Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Diego Costa: A look at the underrated striker's career so far

Abhishek Mandal
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
17 Aug 2018, 11:24 IST

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Diego Costa in action against Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup

When going gets tough, the tough get going. Diego Costa has remained a living testament of this statement to the footballing folklore time and again. Yet, seldom has he received the appreciation he deserves. He is a striker who dominates defenses at will with his muscular power and has always come good in crunch situations.

Diego Costa has the ability to keep possession of the ball for a longer spell. The physical authority along with the possession play grants him time and space to score at will. However, he has failed to justify his talent until now.

The momentum that he has started to gain since the World Cup in Russia might bring him the glory he deserves. Let us have a quick look at his career so far.

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final
Diego Costa in action against FC Barcelona for Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final in 2014

1. Early days: Brazil to Portugal to Spain

Diego Costa was born in Brazil. He attracted the attention of Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes in the under-18 Taça de São Paulo tournament. Mendes offered him a contract with the Portuguese club, Braga.

Mendes is a super agent representing some of the great football players like Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea and James Rodriguez. This man has a visionary knack for identifying budding talents. He has been named Best Agent of the Year at the Global Soccer awards for a record six consecutive years from 2010 to 2015.

Costa was keen to grab the opportunity and after an initial hesitation from his father, he moved to Portugal. He joined Braga in 2006 but didn't get playing time due to lack of youth team at the club. In 2007, Mendes managed a transfer for Diego to Atletico Madrid.

Then Atletico Madrid President, Enrique Cerezo, presented him as "the new Kaka". However, Costa failed to leave a mark and was loaned to Celta Vigo and other clubs for successive years till 2010.


Abhishek Mandal
CONTRIBUTOR
I am a football enthusiast developing an interest in writing sports blog. I love cricket too. I hope readers will love my way of writing here.
