The man who can help Spain get rid of the pre World Cup fracas

How Diego Costa could be an unexpected name who could be the player of the tournament this upcoming summer in Russia

Michael Hawthorne ANALYST Feature 14 Jun 2018, 16:46 IST

The iconic figure of Fernando Hierro will be the main man in charge of Spain

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is upon us, and the excitement of the competition is very much the topic of conversation between supporters. The competition for the tournament will be expected to be very competitive as always, with a number of players looking more than capable of winning the World Cup for their respective countries.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding certain injuries or doubts for the opening game of the competition for some countries, however, one country has gone all out and decided to sack their manager just a day before the competition starts.

The sacking of Julen Lopetegui by Spain was a surprise no doubt, however fully justified with how the previous manager conducted himself in relation to taking the position as the new Real Madrid manager, a role that will bring more discussion.

Spain are the one nation though that despite such a change at this late stage we will still be considered among the favourites to the lift the trophy, if not the out and out favourites. Appointing Fernando Hierro as the first team manager for the upcoming tournament will give the nation a leader, however, this squad is capable, they know what they can produce and have perhaps the best blend of experience and youth within any squad going to the World Cup.

The array of talent within this Spain squad is evident and will be even clearer when we see the substitutes bench for the first game when they play against rivals Portugal. A heavily discussed topic that is often asked before such events is who will be the player of the tournament? For this upcoming World Cup in Russia the majority of responses would be, Messi, Ronaldo, Griezmann, Neymar even Harry Kane but one player who could really shine is Athletico Madrid striker Diego Costa for Spain.

Time to unleash, Diego

Spain Portraits - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Fans in England will know all about Costa after his three years at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea. The Brazilian born striker is an enigma and has a record of being controversial but what he brings on the pitch is worth the complications brings with it. Despite the striker's struggles during the last World Cup in 2014, he now looks comfortable on the international stage and especially now in the Spain first team.

His ability to lead the line on his own is among one of the best in Europe, occupying centre defenders all the time, Costa allows for room and time for the star players playing in behind him to shine and provide opportunities for all the team.

Spain are likely to field David Silva and Isco playing as the creative roles in behind Costa for this World Cup and if the Atletico Madrid striker is on form and fully it, these two players could have a big say on the outcome of this year's World Cup.

Costa is a good finisher but it would be his selfless nature on the pitch that gets the recognition especially more so in La Liga than he did in England. His six assists are credited more than his seven goals last season for Atletico, as he was often credited with the red-hot form of French forward Antoine Griezmann. When Costa was playing for Chelsea it was it is often overlooked how his presence and quality really allowed Eden Hazard to thrive in the final third and stake his claim to be amongst the best players in the league.

The concern over Costa would be a slight hamstring strain he has been carrying over the back end of the season and going into the tournament, however, managed right and Costa should be leading man in this Spain team. Expect this Spain team to go far in the World Cup if not win the whole competition and a surprise name who could take the tournament by storm, Diego Costa