Diego Simeone’s conservative approach paying off as Atletico Madrid steal early lead in La Liga

Only two matches have been played in La Liga this season but the league table is already taking shape. Just like last season, Atletico Madrid have made a bright start to the campaign.

Diego Simeone’s side defeated Celta Vigo last week and have now followed it up with yet another impressive victory over Elche at the Wanda Metropolitano. Some fans might think that this is just Elche. However, Simeone’s wild celebrations at full-time demonstrated why this win meant more than just three points.

In a week where both Real Madrid and Barcelona dropped points, the Rojiblancos took advantage to open an early lead in the title race.

Atleti take the W and it tastes even better because you're here with us! 🤩

Vamooooooos 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/mMssvWd16x — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 22, 2021

100% record for Atletico after two matches

As it stands, only Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have a 100% record in the La Liga this season. The season may just be starting but it’s always good to build on a good start.

Right now, Simeone’s side has all the momentum on their side. Having won the league last season, the target is to try to defend their title. There are 36 more matches to be played to determine whether the Rojiblancos will be able to better Real Madrid and Barcelona again. The early signs, though, look good.

Atletico Madrid have been very compact in each of their two games so far. They are a very difficult side to break down. They also boast an attack that can hurt any team.

We've missed you ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/JisR20vrXR — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 22, 2021

Simeone’s approach paying off

The good thing about Atletico and Simeone is that they are a match made in heaven. The team and their manager complement each other perfectly. While some fans are concerned about seeing their teams play in a particular way, the Rojiblancos have wholly accepted the ‘Simeone way’ of playing football.

The Argentinian manager doesn’t concern himself with playing to the gallery. Rather, all that matters is winning matches and trophies. Some may argue that football is meant to be enjoyed and rightly so. However, Simeone’s slow but sure approach has been greatly rewarding to Atletico. They have won every domestic trophy and the Europa League since his arrival at the club.

It’s a new season, but Simeone is back at his old tricks. Efficiency is the name of his game and so far he’s playing his cards well, as evidenced by Atletico’s two wins from the same number of matches in the league.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar