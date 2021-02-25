Dijon vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend with another set of important fixtures as Paris Saint-Germain take on Dijon at the Stade Gaston Gerard on Saturday. Paris Saint-Germain have not been at their best season and need to take all three points away from this match.

Dijon find themselves rooted to the bottom of the Ligue 1 standings and will need a miracle to escape relegation this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Lens last week and will need to be at its best this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain are currently engaged in a battle with Lyon and Lille for the Ligue 1 title. The reigning champions slumped to a shocking 2-0 defeat against Monaco in their previous game and are in desperate need of a victory this weekend.

Dijon vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have an excellent record against Dijon and have won 13 matches out of a total of 15 games played between the two teams. Dijon have managed only two victories against Paris Saint-Germain and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals on the day and will play a pivotal role in this match.

Dijon form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-L-L

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-W-W-L

Dijon vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Dijon

Anibal Chala is currently carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked against Lyon this week. Aboubakar Kamara was sent off against Lens last week and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anibal Chala

Suspended: Aboubakar Kamara

Neymar is unavailable at the moment

Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar, Angel Di Maria, and Juan Bernat are struggling with their fitness and will be excluded from the squad. Rafinha and Colin Dagba are also carrying knocks and might not be risked against Dijon this weekend

Injured: Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Juan Bernat, Timothee Pembele

Doubtful: Rafinha, Colin Dagba

Suspended: None

Dijon vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Dijon Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Anthony Racioppi; Ngonda Muziga, Senou Coulibaly, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Sacha Boey; Bersant Celina, Wesley Lautoa, Didier Ndong, Eric Ebimbe; Mounir Chouiar; Mama Balde

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes; Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi

Dijon vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have endured their fair share of struggled in Ligue 1 this season and will need to step up to the plate this season. The reigning champions struggled against Monaco and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Dijon have endured a miserable campaign so far and will likely set up on the counter against their illustrious opponents this weekend. Paris Saint-Germain are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Dijon 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

