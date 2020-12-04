Dijon vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 features an interesting set of fixtures this weekend as Dijon and Saint-Etienne lock horns in an important league game at the Stade Gaston Gerard on Sunday. Neither team has managed to meet expectations so far this season and has a point to prove going into this fixture.

Saint-Etienne are currently in a lowly 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have won only three of their games so far this season. The away side held Lille to a 1-1 draw in its previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Dijon are rooted to the bottom of the table at the moment and are in desperate need of a series of positive results. The home side picked up its first victory of the season against Nice last weekend and will want to boost its squad morale with another win against Saint-Etienne.

Dijon vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

Saint-Etienne have an exceptional record against Dijon and have won 10 matches out of a total of 14 games played between the two sides. Dijon have managed only one victory against Saint-Etienne and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in hard-fought 2-1 victory for Saint-Etienne. Dijon conceded two early goals on the day and cannot afford to make similar mistakes this weekend.

Dijon form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-D-D-L

Saint-Etienne form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-L-L-L

Dijon vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Eric Ebimbe might not feature in this game. Image Source: Twitter

Dijon

Dijon midfielder Eric Ebimbe suffered a hamstring injury last month and remains doubtful going into this game. The home side picked up a massive victory last weekend and are unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Eric Ebimbe

Suspended: None

Debuchy is back for Saint-Etienne. Image Source: ESPN

Saint-Etienne

Saint-Etienne have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Yvann Macon, Panagiotis Retsos, and Kevin Monnet-Paquet in this game. Mathieu Debuchy has recovered from the injury and is likely to feature against Dijon.

Injured: Yvann Macon, Panagiotis Retsos, Kevin Monnet-Paquet

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dijon vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Dijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Racioppi; Ngonda Muzinga, Jonathan Panzo, Bruno Manga, Sacha Boey; Pape Cheikh Diop, Ibrahim Ndong; Mounir Chouiar, Bersant Celina, Pape Moussa Konate; Mama Balde

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jessy Moulin; Miguel Trauco, Timothee Kolodziejczak, Harold Moukoudi, Mathieu Debuchy; Denis Bouanga, Yvan Neyou, Mahdi Camara, Zaydou Youssouf; Wahbi Khazri, Romain Hamouma

Dijon vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Saint-Etienne have lost four of their last five games in the Ligue 1 and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. The away side did hold its own against Lille last week and will need to win this game.

Dijon will take plenty of heart from their victory against Nice and will hope to achieve a similar result on Sunday. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Dijon 1-1 Saint-Etienne

