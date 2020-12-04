FC Metz vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend with another round of matches as FC Metz host a resurgent Lyon outfit at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday. Lyon are in excellent form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

FC Metz are currently in 12th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have improved after a poor start to the season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Brest last weekend and will have to be at its best to win this game.

Lyon, on the other hand, have managed to win four of their last five games and find themselves in third place in the Ligue 1 table. Rudi Garcia's side thrashed Reims by a 3-0 margin in its previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

FC Metz vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have an exceptional record against Metz and has won 12 games out of 14 matches played between the two sides as opposed to the home side's two victories. Lyon have won seven consecutive matches against Metz and have scored 21 goals in the process.

The previous meeting between these two teams ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Lyon. Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay scored the goals on the day and will play an important role in this game.

FC Metz form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-D-W-W

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-D-W

FC Metz vs Lyon Team News

Manuel Cabit suffered an unfortunate injury last year. Image Source: Archyworldys

FC Metz

FC Metz do have a few injuries to account for and will be unable to avail the services of Ibrahima Niane and Kevin N'Doram against Lyon. Manuel Cabit suffered a traffic accident last year and is yet to return to full fitness.

Injured: Kevin N'Doram, Manuel Cabit, Ibrahima Niane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houssem Aouar will be back for Lyon

Lyon

Houssem Aouar has served his suspension and will return to the fold for Lyon after a month-long absence. Rudi Garcia has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and will want to win this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Metz vs Lyon Predicted XI

FC Metz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexandre Oukidja; Thomas Delaine, John Boye, Dylan Bronn, Fabien Centonze; Mamadou Fofana, Victorien Angban; Vagner Goncalves, Farid Boulaya, Mamadou Lamine Gueye; Opa Nguette

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

FC Metz vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have an excellent squad and have been a resurgent force in the Ligue 1 over the past month. Rudi Garcia is known for his tactical acumen and has a point to prove this season.

FC Metz have impressed on a few occasions but have been inconsistent over the course of this season. Lyon can be lethal on their day and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Metz 1-3 Lyon

