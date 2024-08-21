Dinamo Minsk vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22nd 2024

Dinamo Minsk and Anderlecht lock horns at the Mezőkövesdi Városi Stadion in a Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. With a place in Europe’s second-tier competition on the line, we anticipate a thrilling contest as the teams look to secure a first-leg advantage.

Dinamo Minsk suffered a 2-1 defeat against Lincoln Red Imps in the return leg of their Europa League third qualifying round clash at the Europa Sports Complex last Wednesday.

However, a 2-0 victory when the sides met in the first leg on August 8 was enough to send Vadim Skripchenko’s men into the playoff as they secured a 3-2 aggregate win over the Gibraltar-based side.

Dinamo Minsk will now look to claim an early march on in the playoff round on Thursday as the loser of the tie drops into the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Trending

Anderlecht, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in the Belgian Jupiler League last weekend as they edged out Mechelen 3-1 at the AFAS Stadion last Saturday.

Before that, Brian Riemer’s side kicked off the new league campaign with back-to-back wins over St Trinidense and Royal Antwerp before playing out a 1-1 draw with Oud-Heverlee Leuven on August 10.

Anderlecht will now get underway in the Europa League playoffs after finishing third in the Jupiler League championship round table last season.

Dinamo Minsk vs Anderlecht Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Dinamo Minsk and Anderlecht, who will both be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Anderlecht have won all but one of their last six matches across all competitions, with the draw against Leuven on August 10 being the exception.

Dinamo Minsk are unbeaten in 14 of their last 16 games across all competitions, picking up 12 wins and two draws since mid May.

Anderlecht are unbeaten in four of their last five competitive away matches, picking up two wins and two draws since late April.

Dinamo Minsk vs Anderlecht Prediction

While Dinamo Minsk and Anderlecht will set out in search of a first-leg advantage on Thursday, the Belgian outfit boasts a superior squad on paper and we see them picking up a narrow victory at the Mezőkövesdi Városi Stadion.

Prediction: Dinamo Minsk 1-2 Anderlecht

Dinamo Minsk vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Anderlecht’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of the visitors’ last nine matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback