Dinamo Minsk vs Decic Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th July | UEFA Conference League Qualifiers 2022

Dinamo Minsk and Decic will lock horns at the DG Arena Football Stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro, for the first leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round.

The Belarusian side are looking to put an end to their eight-year European drought, having last played the Europa League in 2014. However, their recent form hasn't been the most convincing.

Artsyom Chelyadzinski's side have won just once in four games since June - a 3-1 victory over Dinamo Brest - although they won on penalties against Volna Pinsk in the Belarusian Cup.

Sam Street @samstreetwrites Thursday, July 7

Dinamo Minsk vs Decic

DG Arena Ljeskopolje, Podgorica (Behind closed doors)

8pm CET



Thursday, July 14

Decic vs Dinamo Minsk

Gradski Stadion, Podgorica (Fans allowed)

Decic, meanwhile, finished third in the Montenegrin league last season but will be worried ahead of the new campaign, given their poor form on the road in pre-season friendlies.

Against Novi Pazar and Javor, the Blues conceded five times, losing both. However, sandwiched between those defeats was a 3-0 victory over Mladost Lucani in Serbia.

Dinamo Minsk vs Decic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between the two temas

Although the game is played in Podgorica, where Decic are based, Minsk are the proverbial 'home' team here.

Minsk have scored in nine of their last ten home games.

Decic have conceded in their last 13 away games.

Minsk have scored and conceded in their last six home games

Decic have scored and conceded in eight of their last nine away games

Minsk have conceded in their last seven home games.

The winner of this tie will face Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva in the next round

Dinamo Minsk vs Decic Prediction

Minsk may be the 'home' team here, but the game will be played in Decic's home city, so the Montenegrin outfit will have the psychological advantage.

If form is anything to go by, neither team has been at their best lately, so this game could go either way. However, Decic will be concerned with their poor defense, having conceded five times in their last three games. Minsk will look to pounce on that vulnerability and come away with a narrow win, which is precisely what we expect from the game.

Prediction: Dinamo Minsk 2-1 Decic

Dinamo Minsk vs Decic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dinamo Minsk.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

