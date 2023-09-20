Dinamo Zagreb welcome FC Astana to the Stadion Maksimir for their UEFA Europa Conference League opener on Thursday (September 21).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 win over Slaven Belupo at the same ground in the Croatian HNL. Bruno Petkovic scored and provided an assist to inspire the victory. Astana, meanwhile, dispatched Tobol 2-1 at home. Dembo Darboe and Aleksa Amanovic scored in either half to guide their team to victory.

The Kazakh champions booked their spot in the Conference League group stage with a 2-1 aggregate win over Partizani in the playoffs. A 1-0 home win was followed by a 1-1 draw in Albania.

Zagreb, meanwhile, dropped into the Conference League following their elimination from the Europa League by Sparta Prague. Dinamo's 3-1 home win in the first leg was overturned by the Czech champions in the second leg with a dramatic 4-1 win.

Dinamo and Astana have been drawn in Group C alongside Viktoria Plzen and FC Ballkani.

Dinamo Zagreb vs FC Astana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Dinamo have won all four meetings, scoring nine unanswered goals.

The two sides were paired in the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round this season. Dinamo qualified with a comfortable 6-0 aggregate win.

Astana are winless in five away games across competitions.

Dinamo's last seven games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Dinamo have won 15 and drawn three of their last 20 home games across competitions.

Dinamo Zagreb vs FC Astana Prediction

Dinamo are a long way off their initial continental aspirations, having started their sojourn in the UEFA Champions League. Their foray into the Conference League marks their tournament debut,

They renew hostilities against Astana just a month after comfortably eliminating them in the Champions League qualifiers. Expect the hosts to claim another comfortable win.

Prediction: Dinamo 3-0 Astana

Dinamo Zagreb vs FC Astana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dinamo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Dinamo to score over 1.5 goals