Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Dinamo Zagreb and Fenerbahce get their UEFA Europa League campaign underway when they lock horns at the Stadion Maksimir on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since November 2018, when they played out a goalless draw in Group D of this competition.
Dinamo Zagreb returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out Hajduk Split 2-0 in their Croatian HNL clash at the Poljud Stadium.
This followed a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Gorica on September 14, a result which saw their 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.
Zagreb are back in the Europa League group stages for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign and will look to mark their return on a positive note in front of their home fans.
Meanwhile, Fenerbahce were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Kasimpasa when the two sides squared off at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday.
With that result, Domenico Tedesco’s men remain one of just three sides unbeaten in the new Turkish top-flight campaign, claiming three wins and three draws from their six games so far to sit third in the table.
Fenerbahce dropped into the Europa League group stages after a somewhat disappointing 1-0 aggregate loss against Benfica in the playoff round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers back in August.
Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the third meeting between Dinamo Zagreb and Fenerbahce, with the Croatian outfit claiming one win and one draw from their previous two encounters.
- Dinamo Zagreb are unbeaten in 12 of their 13 competitive games, picking up 10 wins and two draws since late April.
- Fenerbahce have failed to win five of their last six competitive away games in all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since May 26.
- Zagreb have won seven of their last eight competitive home games, with a 2-1 defeat against Gorica on September 14 being the exception.
Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahce Prediction
Buoyed by their strong display against Hajduk Split, Zagreb will head into the midweek clash with high spirits as they look to fly out of the blocks in the Europa League.
However, given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we are backing Tedesco’s men to come out on top at the Stadion Maksimir.
Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Fenerbahce
Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Zagreb’s last five matches)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five outings)