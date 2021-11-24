Dinamo Zagreb vs Genk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Dinamo Zagreb and Genk will trade tackles in a UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

he home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Osijek on home turf in the Croatian league on Saturday. Bruno Petkovic equalized for the hosts with 10 minutes to go after Ivan Fiolic's strike had put the visitors ahead in the first half.

Genk fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Beerschot in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday. Lawrence Shankland and Moises Caicedo scored in either half to inspire victory for their team.

Thursday's game at Stadion Maksimir will pit second against third in Group H. The home side currently occupy second spot with six points while Genk are two points behind them.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Genk Head-to-Head

Bruno Petkovic scored a brace to help Dinamo Zagreb secure a 3-0 away win in the first leg in September.

The hosts have lost consecutive matches domestically that have seen them knocked out of top spot in the Croatian league. Genk's defeat at the weekend halted a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Dinamo Zagreb form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Genk form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-W

Dinamo Zagreb vs Genk Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

Duje Cop and Deni Juric have both been sidelined by injuries while Arijan Ademi and Emir Dilaver are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Duje Cop, Deni Juric

Doubtful: Arijan Ademi, Emir Dilaver

Suspension: None

Genk

Carlos Cuesta and Daniel Munoz are both unavailable due to injuries. Simon Jukleroed is a doubt for the trip to Croatia.

Injuries: Carlos Cuesta, Daniel Munoz

Doubtful: Simon Jukleroed

Suspension: None

Dinamo Zagreb vs Genk Predicted XI

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dominik Livakovic (GK); Bartol Franjic, Rasmus Lauritsen, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Sadegh Moharrami; Mislav Orsic, Josip Misic, Amer Gojak, Luka Ivanusec; Bruno Petkovic; Komnen Andric

Genk Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Vandevoordt (GK); Gerardo Arteaga, Mujaid Sadik, Jhon Lucumi, Angelo Preciado; Patrik Hrosovsky, Bryan Heynen, Kristian Thorstvedt; Junya Ito, Paul Onuachu, Theo Bongonda

Dinamo Zagreb vs Genk Prediction

Both sides need a win, although Dinamo Zagreb's more comfortable position means that a draw might not exactly be disastrous.

The home side have surprisingly struggled defensively in recent weeks and are likely to be punished by a potent Genk attack. However, home advantage could count in Zagreb's favor and we are backing Damir Krznar's side to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Genk

Edited by Peter P