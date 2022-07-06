Dinamo Zagreb vs Hadjuk Split prediction, preview, team news and more| Croatian Super Cup 2022

Dinamo Zagreb and Hadjuk Split will square off on Saturday as they hope to lift the Croatian Super Cup title.

The hosts clinched the Croatian League title last season, finishing seven points ahead of second-placed Hadjuk. However, the visitors managed to seal their fate in the Super Cup by defeating Rijeka in the Croatian Cup final.

Given their good showing in the last few games, both teams are expected to go toe-to-toe with each other. Each will look to win the fixture and secure their first trophy of the new season.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Hadjuk Split Head-To-Head

Croatia's headline fixture has been played over 179 times, with the Croatian League winners earning the bragging rights with 73 wins to their name. The visitors have earned victory on 66 occasions, with the remaining ties ending in stalemates.

The hosts, however, will gain a lot of confidence from their recent head-to-head record against Hadjuk, where they have beaten their rivals on seven occasions in their last 10 outings.

Both teams played a couple of friendlies last month and are raring to have a go at each other.

Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide: W-W

Hadjuk Split Form Guide: W-D

Dinamo Zagreb vs Hadjuk Split Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

The hosts remain without 22-year-old midfielder Robbie Burton, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Robbie Burton

Suspended: None

Hadjuk Split

Aleksis Vukacic (thigh) and Sinisa Petrovic (knee) remain out of this fixture for the visitors. Barring that, they have a full-strength squad to choose from.

Injured: Aleksis Vukacic, Sinisa Petrovic

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb vs Hadjuk Split Predicted XI

Dinamo Zagreb (4-2-3-1): Danijel Zagorac; Emir Dilaver, Dino Perić, Rasmus Lauritsen, Petar Bočkaj; Josip Mišić, Arijan Ademi; Amer Gojak, Martin Baturina, Mahir Emreli; Deni Jurić

Hadjuk Split (3-5-2): Karlo Sentic, Ivan Peric, Stephen Simic, Dario Meljaj, Rui Fernando, Arnold Hector, Josip Elez, Dino Milanovic, Lucas Cuic, David Colina, Marco Fossati

Dinamo Zagreb vs Hadjuk Split Prediction

The two teams will be desperate to clinch the tie and lift their first trophy of the new season.

The hosts will obviously be the more confident of the two line-ups given their recent record against Hadjuk. More importantly, they hold a 3-2 edge over Hadjuk in the last five cup finals between the two teams in the Croatian Super Cup.

Hadjuk will look to cap off a glorious summer period for themselves, which saw them move up the table to finish second and also lift the domestic cup.

Nonetheless, we expect the hosts to win the clash.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 Hadjuk Split

