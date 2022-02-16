Can Hajduk Split stop Dinamo Zagreb's Juggernaut?

Dinamo Zagreb has had an unstoppable run in recent months in the Croatian First Football League. They have picked up 18 points from their last six outings to open up a three-point gap with second-placed Osijek and a five-point gap with Hajduk Split. The latter were the last team to beat Zagreb in the division.

Dinamo have won the domestic title in each of their last four seasons. The last time they failed to retain the title was back in the 2016-17 season when Rejika pipped them to the title. Their dominance in Croatia can be understood from the fact that since 2004, the HNL 1 title has shifted out of Zagreb just once.

Hajduk Split, one of Dinamo's perennial rivals, have failed to mount a substantial challenge to Dinamo in recent years. However, in early November, they were the leaders in the league after they won the derby against Dinamo by 2-0, which was their third defeat at that point. Since then, Hajduk have lost a bit of momentum in the title race a bit and have again handed the initiative to Dinamo.

Injuries and Europa League participation a worry for Zagreb

Dinamo have another big worry to deal with this season despite being on such a glorious run. They lost as many league games until December as they did in the entirety of last season.

To complicate the matter, their captain Arijan Ademi is struggling with his fitness and has only made nine appearances in the division so far. Midfielder Robbie Burton has been part of the team just once since he was ruled out due to a ligament tear.

With key players at the center of the field struggling with fitness and injuries, Europa League participation will only stretch the club's resources.

With 14 games remaining in the campaign, Dinamo Zagreb will face the tough task of holding onto their tiny lead at the top. Among the remaining games, they have one fixture each against Hajduk, Rejika and Osijek, none of whom have any European commitments. Dinamo's task will not be easy in the Europa League as they take on six-time winner Sevilla.

Hajduk will bank on their momentum

Hajduk have the second-best recent record in HNL 1 having won four out of their last five outings. At no time in the past has the title race in Croatia been this close. Hajduk will smell blood as they have an entire week to prepare for the upcoming matches, which their rivals will surely not enjoy.

