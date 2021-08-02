Dinamo Zagreb vs Legia Warsaw prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back with another round of qualifiers this week as Dinamo Zagreb take on Legia Warsaw on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Legia Warsaw have been excellent in the Ekstraklasa over the past year and are the reigning Polish champions at the moment. The Polish giants eased past FC Flora last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Dinamo Zagreb also managed two comfortable games against Omonia Nicosia in the previous round but will have to step up in this game. The Croatian outfit does have a few problems to solve and will need to be at its best this week.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head

Dinamo Zagreb have never played an official fixture against Legia Warsaw and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Croatian giants have done well in their qualification campaign so far and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The team from Poland has been impressive against strong opponents in the recent past and can be lethal on its day. Both teams have European experience and have a point to prove in this match.

Dinamo Zagreb form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Legia Warsaw form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Dinamo Zagreb vs Legia Warsaw Team News

Dinamo Zagreb have a strong squad

Dinamo Zagreb

Bruno Petkovic and Mario Gavranovic have returned from Euro 2020 and are available for selection. Sadegh Moharrami is recuperating from an injury and has been excluded from the squad.

Injured: Sadegh Moharrami

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tomas Pekhart could feature in this game

Legia Warsaw

Tomas Pekhart is back from Euro 2020 and will likely be available for selection in this game. Legia Warsaw are unlikely to experiment with a winning combination going into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb vs Legia Warsaw Predicted XI

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Stefan Ristovski, Rasmus Lauritsen, Petar Stojanovic, Josko Gvardiol; Lovro Majer, Arijan Ademi, Kristijan Jakic; Mario Gavranovic, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic

Legia Warsaw Predicted XI (3-4-3): Artur Boruc; Artur Jedrzejczyk, Mattias Johansson, Mateusz Hołownia; Kacper Skibicki, Bartosz Slisz, Andre Martins, Vegard Kongsro; Ernest Muci, Liquinhas, Mahir Emreli

Dinamo Zagreb vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb have several experienced stars in their ranks with the likes of Livakovic, Petkovic, Gavranovic, and Gvardiol making names for themselves at Euro 2020. The Croatian giants can be lethal on their day and will have to put their best foot forward this week.

Legia Warsaw, on the other hand, will be intent on reaching the UEFA Champions League and will look to overcome a strong opponent this week. Both teams are on an even footing and are likely to share the spoils on Wednesday.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 2-2 Legia Warsaw

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi