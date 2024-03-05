Dinamo Zagreb vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2024 

Dinamo Zagreb will host PAOK in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday (March 7th).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Osijek in the Croatian HNL on Sunday. Domagoj Bukvic broke the deadlock in the 27th minute for Osijek while second-half substitute Sandro Kulenovic stepped off the bench to draw the game level with a last-gasp equalizer in the fourth minute of injury time.

PAOK, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 away victory over Lamia in the Greek Super League. Taison and Abdul Rahman Baba scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

The White-Blacks will turn their focus back to the continent and booked their spot in the round-of-16 with their top-spot finish in Group G. Dinamo Zagreb dropped from the Europa League and qualified with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Real Betis in the playoff.

Dinamo Zagreb vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in the group stage of the 2010/11 Europa League group stage. PAOK claimed a 1-0 victory in both games.

Five of Dinamo Zagreb's last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

PAOK have won 11 of their last 13 away games across competitions.

Dinamo Zagreb are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (six wins).

Ten of PAOK's last 11 games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Eight of Dinamo Zagreb's last nine home games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Dinamo Zagreb vs PAOK Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb upset the prediction books to claim a 1-0 away victory over Real Betis before holding on at home to get to this stage. Sergej Jakirovic's side are hitting their stride at the right time and have kept a clean sheet in each of their last six victories.

PAOK will also be full of confidence, having climbed back to the summit of the Greek Super League with their victory over the weekend. The Greek outfit have a 100% record in head-to-head games and this could inspire them to a second quarterfinal appearance in the Conference League.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 PAOK

Dinamo Zagreb vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half