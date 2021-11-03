Dinamo Zagreb vs Rapid Vienna prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Dinamo Zagreb and Rapid Vienna go toe-to-toe at the Maksimir Stadium in Group H of the Europa League on Thursday.
The visitors are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, while the hosts have won each of their most recent two outings across all competitions.
Dinamo Zagreb’s resurgence continued last Saturday as they eased to a 2-0 win away to HNK Gorica in the Croatian top flight.
Prior to that, Damir Krznar’s men booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Croatian Cup courtesy of a 3-2 win over NK BSK Bijelo Brdo.
Dinamo Zagreb now head to the Europa League, where they are second in Group H, level on points with Thursday’s visitors.
Rapid Vienna, on the other hand, continued their blistering run as they came from behind to secure a 3-2 win over LASK in the Austrian Bundesliga.
Dietmar Kuhbauer’s side return to the Europa League, where they picked up their first win of the campaign in the reverse fixture two Thursdays ago.
Rapid Vienna head into the game on a six-game unbeaten run, picking up four in that time and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.
Dinamo Zagreb vs Rapid Vienna Head-To-Head
This will be the second meeting between the sides. Their first encounter ended in a draw, while Rapid Vienna claimed a 2-1 win when the sides squared off two Thursdays ago.
Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W
Rapid Vienna Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W
Dinamo Zagreb vs Rapid Vienna Form Guide
Dinamo Zagreb
Arijan Ademi remains the only concern on the injury front for Dinamo Zagreb as the midfielder continues his journey to full fitness after sustaining an ankle injury.
Injury: Arijan Ademi
Suspended: None
Rapid Vienna
Richard Strebinger, Oliver Strunz, Lion Schuster, Lukas Sulzbacher, Christopher Dibon and Dejan Petrovic are all nursing injuries and are out of contention for the visitors. Leo Greiml will also miss the game as he serves his one-match suspension for accumulated yellow card bookings.
Injured: Richard Strebinger, Oliver Strunz, Lion Schuster, Lukas Sulzbacher, Christopher Dibon, Dejan Petrovic
Suspended: Leo Greiml
Dinamo Zagreb vs Rapid Vienna Predicted XI
Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dominik Livakovic; Marin Leovac, Rasmus Lauritsen, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Stefan Ristovski; Mislav Orsic, Josip Misic, Bartol Franjic, Luka Ivanusec; Bruno Petkovic; Duje Cop
Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Gartler; Maxmilian Ullmann, Marko Dijakovic, Maximilian Hofmann, Filip Stojkovic; Srdjan Grahovac, Thorsten Schick; Marco Grull, Christoph Knasmullner, Kelvin Arase; Ercan Kara
Dinamo Zagreb vs Rapid Vienna Prediction
Both sides have endured a slow start in Europe and will be looking to get one over the other and boost their qualification chances. Rapid Vienna head into the game in stronger form and we anticipate they will claim all three points in this one.
Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Rapid Vienna