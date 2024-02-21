Dinamo Zagreb vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2024

Dinamo Zagreb will entertain Real Betis at the Stadion Maksimir in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

They met in the first leg in Seville last week, and Bruno Petković's second-half penalty helped Zagreb register a 1-0 away win. It was a close game in which Betis dominated possession but failed to find the back of the net.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games on Sunday as another Petkovic penalty helped them register a 1-0 home win over Varazdin in the Croatian Football League.

The visitors' struggles continued in La Liga, as they were held to a goalless draw by Deportivo Alaves on Sunday. They failed to score for the second match in a row and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams squared off for the first time last week. Zagreb registered an away win in that meeting, and the visitors will look to return the favor in this match.

The visitors have just three wins in their last 13 games in all competitions, with just four games in that period producing over 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in five games since a 3-0 loss to Lokomotiva Zagreb in their first game of the year last month.

Dinamo Zagreb have won four of their last five games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Interestingly, three of Real Betis' last four wins have come on their travels. They have won their last two away games while keeping clean sheets.

Zagreb won two of their three home games in the group stage of the Conference League, scoring eight of their 10 goals in these wins.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Real Betis Prediction

Plavi have lost just one of their last eight home games in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets. They have just three wins against Spanish teams in European competitions, with two of them coming at home. Five of their last seven games in all competitions have seen under 2.5 goals, and they have kept five clean sheets.

Los Verdiblancos have endured a poor run of form this month, with just one win in four games, scoring just three goals in that period. After suffering defeats in their first two away games in 2024, they have registered two wins on the spin while keeping clean sheets.

They have a winless record in three meetings against Croatian teams thus far, with two games ending in draws. Germán Pezzella picked up a yellow card in the first leg and will serve a suspension in this match.

Head coach Manuel Pellegrini has a lengthy absentee list for the trip to Zagreb. William Carvalho and Marc Roca did not participate in training earlier this week and face late fitness tests.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form this year and are unbeaten in their last five games. They have a one-goal lead on aggregate and just need to defend that lead. With that in mind and considering the visitors' goalscoring struggles in recent games, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Real Betis

Dinamo Zagreb vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Petkovic to score or assist any time - Yes