Dinamo Zagreb vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11, 2022 

Dinamo Zagreb will host Red Bull Salzburg at Maksimir on Tuesday (October 11) on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League.

The Croatian outfit kicked off their continental campaign with a 1-0 win over Chelsea, with Mislav Orsic scoring the sole goal of the game inside 15 minutes. They were, however, beaten 3-1 by Serie A champions AC Milan in their second game before losing 1-0 at Salzburg in their third game.

Dinamo are rock-bottom in their group with three points from nine. They will now look to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways.

Salzburg, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form and are gunning for a spot in the knockouts. They held AC Milan and Chelsea to 1-1 draws to open their campaign before beating Dinamo, thanks to a second-half penalty from Noah Okafor.

The Austrian side sit atop the group standings with five points from three games and will look to add to that tally on Tuesday.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Red Bull Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Dinamo and Salzburg. The hosts have won two of those games, while the visitors have won four. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The hosts have had 20 continental meetings against Austrian opposition, winning seven. They have been on the losing end eight times and have drawn five times.

Die Roten Bullen have lost just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

The Plavi are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Salzburg have picked up 12 points from five league games on the road this season, the most in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Dinamo have the best offensive record in the Croatian top flight this season, scoring 34 in 11 games.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction

Dinamo's latest result snapped their three-game winning run, so they will look to bounce back here. They have won their last eight games at home and will fancy their chances.

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and are unbeaten in their last 13 games across competitions. They have won five of their last six games on the road and should pick up a point.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb vs Red Bull Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in all but one of their last seven matchups.)

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes