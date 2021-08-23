Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff Tiraspol prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League playoff 2021-22

The qualifiers for the UEFA Champions League continue this week and will see Dinamo Zagreb host Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol on Wednesday.

Dinamo Zagreb impressed in the previous stages of the Champions League qualifiers. They defeated Valur Reykjavik and Omonia Nicosia both home and away in the first and second rounds respectively.

Dinamo Zagreb then faced Legia Warsaw in the third round of the qualifiers. Dinamo Zagreb played a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the tie but completed the job with a 1-0 victory on away turf in the return leg.

Sheriff Tiraspol will have the chance to play in the Champions League for the first time in the club's history. They have performed remarkably well in the qualification process, winning all but one of their matchups.

They breezed through the first and second rounds of the qualifiers with home and away wins over KF Teuta Durres and FC Alashkert respectively. They then defeated Red Star Belgrade 2-1 on aggregate in the third round.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-to-Head

Dinamo Zagreb and Sheriff Tiraspol have met nine times in the past. Dinamo Zagreb have won six of the games while Sheriff Tiraspol have won once. There have been two draws between the sides.

Sheriff Tiraspol's only win over Dinamo Zagreb came in the last meeting between the two sides last week. The first leg of the qualifiers saw Sheriff Tiraspol defeat their visitors 3-0. Dinamo Zagreb now have a mountain to climb in the second leg on Wednesday.

Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide (UEFA Champions League Qualifiers): L-W-D-W-W

Sheriff Tiraspol Form Guide (UEFA Champions League Qualifiers): W-W-D-W-W

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff Tiraspol Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

Dino Peric, Marko Tolic and Rasmus Lauritsen are all unavailable due to injury. Arijan Ademi is a doubt for the game as the captain works his way back to full fitness.

Injured: Dino Peric, Rasmus Lauritsen, Marko Tolic

Doubtful: Arijan Ademi

Suspended: None

Sheriff Tiraspol

Moussa Kyabou, Keston Julien and Andriy Bliznichenko will all miss out on Wednesday's game due to injury. Frank Castaneda has served his suspension and is available for selection.

Injured: Moussa Kyabou, Andriy Bliznichenko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Dominik Livakovic; Stefan Ristovski, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Bartol Franjic, Francois Moubanje; Kristijan Jakic; Luka Ivanusec, Lovro Majer, Josip Misic, Mislav Orsic; Bruno Petkovic

Sheriff Tiraspol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Georgios Athanasiadis; Fernando Costanza, Arboleda Hurtado, Gustavo Dulanto, Cristiano; Edmund Addo, Sebastian Thill; Adama Traore, Dimitrios Kolovos, Momo Yansane, Luvannor Henrique

Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb lost the first leg of the matchup between the sides 3-0. The Croatians will host the return leg and will need a masterful performance to progress.

Although Dinamo Zagreb should win, they may not win by enough to advance.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

