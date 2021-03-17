Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Dinamo Zagreb host Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday.

A Harry Kane brace gave Spurs a 2-0 lead in the tie and the London-based club will be confident of progressing to the quarter-finals.

However, Spurs lost the North London Derby against Arsenal on Sunday, following an insipid performance. The game also saw them lose Son Heung-min to injury, in what could be a blow to their hopes for the rest of the season.

Erik Lamela gave Spurs the lead in that game with a sensational Rabona, but he later got himself sent off. By that point, Arsenal had turned the tie around with goals from Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette.

"There are 10 games to go in the Premier League, still many points to get. We can be disappointed now, but we have to prepare for the second leg of the Europa League, where we have full ambition, and also Aston Villa away."



🗣️ 𝗛𝘂𝗴𝗼 𝗟𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀 #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 16, 2021

Dinamo's preparation for this second leg has somehow been even worse than for Spurs. Even though they won their league game 5-0 at the weekend, they have been embroiled in drama off the pitch.

Zoran Mamic resigned as their head coach on Monday, after he was convicted by the Croatian Supreme Court and sent to prison for misappropriation of club funds.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Spurs have won both previous games that they have played against Dinamo Zagreb, but this is the first time they will face them in Croatia.

In the previous two games, Spurs have scored six goals against Dinamo, who are yet to score against their North London opposition.

Dinamo Zagreb form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

Sadegh Moharrami remains the only known injury concern for Dinamo ahead of this match.

Injured: Sadegh Moharrami

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs will miss Giovani Lo Celso for this game, with the Argentine still injured. Son is also set to miss the game with the hamstring injury he suffered against Arsenal. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended for this game.

Injured: Giovani Lo Celso, Son Heung-min

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XIs

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic; Rasmus Lauritsen, Josko Gvardiol, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Dino Peric; Krisijan Jakic, Arijan Ademi, Luka Ivanusec; Lovro Majer, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon; Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko; Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura; Harry Kane

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Spurs already hold a decisive lead in this tie from the first leg. They should be able to see the second leg through professionally and progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.

Advertisement

With Dinamo in crisis, Spurs are also expected to win the second leg comfortably.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur