Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Dinamo Zagreb are set to play host to Villarreal at the Stadion Maksimir on Thursday for the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League.

Dinamo Zagreb come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sergi Escobar's Sibenik last Saturday in the Croatian First Football League. A goal from Croatia international Lovro Majer for Dinamo Zagreb was cancelled out by a goal from Colombian midfielder Juan Camilo Mesa for Sibenik.

Villarreal, on the other hand, beat Diego Martinez's Granada 3-0 last Saturday in La Liga. A hat-trick from Spanish striker Gerard Moreno ensured victory for Unai Emery's Villarreal.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Dinamo Zagreb have won won game and lost one game.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2010, with Villarreal beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-0. A brace from Italian forward Giuseppe Rossi and a goal from Argentine striker Marco Ruben sealed the deal for Villarreal.

Dinamo Zagreb form guide in the Croatian First Football League: D-W-W-W-W

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L-L

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal Team News

Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb could be without Croatian striker Bruno Petkovic, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Damir Krznar is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bruno Petkovic

Suspended: None

Villarreal

Meanwhile, Villarreal manager Unai Emery will be unable to call upon the services of Ecuadorian left-back Pervis Estupinan and former Sevilla and Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra, who are out due to injury issues.

Injured: Pervis Estupinan, Vicente Iborra

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dominik Livakovic, Stefan Ristovski, Rasmus Lauritsen, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Bartol Franjic, Lovro Majer, Arijan Ademi, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Ivanusec, Mario Gavranovic, Mislav Orsic

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli, Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alfonso Pedraza, Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Samuel Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal Prediction

Dinamo Zagreb beat Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur in the last round to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Forward Mislav Orsic's form was crucial against Spurs, and he could prove to be dangerous once more.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are 6th in La Liga. They have assembled a strong squad under manager Unai Emery, who has the Europa League three times as the manager of Sevilla. The likes of Gerard Moreno have done well recently and will be important in attack for Villarreal.

Villarreal might have enough to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Villarreal

