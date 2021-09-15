Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Dinamo Zagreb host West Ham United at the Stadion Maksimir in Europa League action on Thursday.

Both sides are favorites to progress into the knockout stage of the competition from Group H.

Dinamo Zagreb have been in great form domestically this season. Damir Krznar's side are top of the table in the Croatian league and have only lost one game so far this campaign.

Dinamo will hope that home advantage helps them get past a high-flying West Ham United side and kick off their Europa League campaign on a strong note.

West Ham United are unbeaten in the league so far this season. David Moyes' side are currently eighth in the Premier League and will be going into the game off the back of a 0-0 draw against Southampton last time out.

The Hammers will hope to extend their unbeaten streak with a win against Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

With both sides being in strong form this season, Thursday's game is sure to be an enthralling matchup.

Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

This is the first time that the two sides will be facing each other.

Dinamo Zagreb Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

West Ham United Form Guide: W-W-W-D-D

Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham United Team News

Masuaku in action for West Ham

Dinamo Zagreb

Damir Krznar will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Ham United

West Ham United have no new injury worries following their 0-0 draw against Southampton last time out.

Arthur Masuaku is close to being fully fit after picking up a knee injury before the season started and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Arthur Masuaku

Suspended: None

Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Zagorac; Francois Moubandje, Josip Sutalo, Kevin Theophile-Catherine, Emir Dilaver; Luka Ivanusec, Josip Misic, Marko Tolic, Dario Spikic; Bruno Petkovic, Deni Juric

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma, Ryan Fredericks; Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Said Benrahma, Nikola Vlasic, Andriy Yarmolenko; Michail Antonio

Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham United Prediction

Both sides will feel capable of winning the game and that should make Thursday's game a hotly-contested matchup.

We predict an exciting draw, with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 West Ham United

