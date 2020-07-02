Diogo Dalot has a crucial role to play for Manchester United

Diogo Dalot is still a very useful squad player for United and gives the team depth.

His versatility offers coverage and ability along the right.

Diogo Dalot.

Since he first arrived at Old Trafford, Diogo Dalot has never quite managed the boom that had been hoped for. Still, it’s far too soon to dismiss one of the club’s most versatile players who provides options in key areas where Manchester United currently lack.

The Portuguese was signed in the summer of 2018 from Porto for £19 million, during the reign of his countryman Jose Mourinho. But Diogo Dalot has since found it challenging to secure a first-team role, something which now looks out of sight with the success of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In his first full season for the club, Diogo Dalot played 23 times, but at the tail-end of the current campaign, he has just managed to turn out 11 times across all competitions.

Go back to Paris of 2019, where United found themselves with their backs against the wall. In a bizarre move, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started Eric Bailly at right-back, who constantly looked out of place. PSG’s flank consistently targeted him, and it was Bailly who played Kylian Mbappé onside before finding Juan Bernat for the equaliser - Bernat, who was Bailly’s man to track.

That’s not to discredit Bailly, who, since he arrived at United, has never shown signs of being able to play on the wings of defence; conversely, he’s repeatedly shown a calm head at centre-back and provides a physical presence occasionally lacking in the club’s back four.

Diogo Dalot was substituted on for Bailly in the 36th minute and changed the complexion of the game with his arrival. His high-press limited PSG’s ability to come forward, and the options he provided meant the defenders PSG suddenly had a lot more with which to contend. It’s also worth noting that Diogo Dalot won the penalty which led to victory, albeit in dubious circumstances.

United’s home fixture against Southampton last season provides another example of Diogo Dalot’s ability. The hosts went into the break trailing 1-0, and seven minutes after play resumed Diogo Dalot replaced the much-maligned Alexis Sanchez, and Dalot’s impact from the wing was immediate.

Far more aggressive than the Chilean, with a desire to drive forward and looking to find a cross or pass to the box. In the 52nd minute, his high ball into the box found Marcus Rashford, whose header went just wide of the post. Moments later, it was Dalot’s interplay with Romelu Lukaku which freed Andreas Pereira, Diogo Dalot with the assist for United’s equaliser.

In that same season, Dalot attempted 70 crosses, the third most in the squad behind Juan Mata and Ashley Young. The presence of two fullbacks in the top three underscores where United lacked.

In comparison to this season, Daniel James, who has spent the majority of the season as United’s right-wing, has attempted 91 crosses. Diogo Dalot’s tally doesn’t suggest significant time spent in a more defensive role.

That’s not to suggest that Diogo Dalot is a wasted talent at right-back, and his defensive efforts are still significant enough to underscore the fact he’s an incredibly useful player, with his ability to play along the right. He was sturdy against Norwich, substituted in the 63rd minute for Brandon Williams.

Diogo Dalot vs Norwich (1st Half)



1 Clearance

2 Tackles and Interceptions

97% Passing Accuracy

1 Key Pass

4 Long Balls (100% accuracy)

2/2 Ground Duels Won

0 times Dribbled Past.



Facts don't care about your feelings (or agenda). pic.twitter.com/xpIJ5JV85i — TacticFanatic (@tactic_fanatic) June 27, 2020

As defensively sound as Diogo Dalot may be, going forward is a critical component of the modern fullback. Consider the fullbacks of recent title winners. Liverpool has Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. Manchester City used Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kyle Walker, the former of whom averaged 0.6 goal-creating actions per 90 in 2018/19.

For context, Leroy Sané average 0.95 GCA per 90. Chelsea in 2016/17 employed a wingback system with Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses, the duo involved in 15 goals the title-winning season.

It would seem that Wan-Bissaka is gradually adapting to the new style demanded of him, recording his fourth assist in the Premier League against Brighton. It’s taken him 29 games to reach that mark; he managed just three assists in 42 while at Crystal Palace.

Diogo Dalot can play in a variety of positions

But any squad vying for success needs depth, and the usefulness of Dalot is in his versatility. He’s capable of deputising at right-back when required, primarily to offer relief to Wan-Bissaka during cup fixtures. Just as he can substitute for whoever may occupy the starting right-wing role.

After recent performances, the scintillating Mason Greenwood has made his claim to be the side’s bona fide right-winger, at least for the remainder of the season. Jadon Sancho may be on his way to Old Trafford, provided United bump up their initial offer of £50 million. The right flank is going to become more competitive, and Dalot may have missed his chance to transform his position wholly.

“Diogo can play right-wing and has probably gone from right-back to being able to play right wing. And Aaron has been a right-winger that can play right-back,” said Solskjaer of the roles of his two fullbacks.

It’s encouraging for United that Solskjaer is willing to push Diogo Dalot forward, who featured as a wing seven times last season and three times so far this campaign.

In 2009/10, Harry Redknapp decided to push Gareth Bale up the pitch, utilising the Welshman’s speed and devilish left foot to complement the Tottenham Hotspur attack. The season before, Bale had no assists or goals in 16 appearances.

His first season further forward saw three assists and five goals. Two years later, seven and two. In his final year at White Hart Lane, fully-fledged forward, he hit the net 21 times and got four assists.

That’s not to say Dalot is the same calibre as Bale. Still, the experiment bears similar qualities and Diogo Dalot’s first Premier League season matched Bale’s for appearances but achieved two more assists.

More to the point, United next season will hope to have legitimate starters in every position, and Diogo Dalot biding time in a single position is a waste of his talent, and a risk considering he’s still young enough to develop into a different player; he may come to suit the role of wingback ideally, as Marcos Alonso does so well.

With just over three years remaining on his initial contract, Diogo Dalot has enough time to prove his worth at Old Trafford. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him operate in an Ashley Young style, working across one side to support United. Young, often the scapegoat for mishaps and errant performances, was a steadfast squad player who undertook each role with little complaint. Pigeons aside, he was an essential player for United for many years.

Perhaps it will be in a 5-2-3 formation he will flourish, and hopefully we see him given more time to be rampant this season. United have an adaptable quality in their squad, and he’s best held onto.