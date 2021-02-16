Most disappointing transfers of Premier League 2020-21

This Premier League season is turning out to be one to remember for a really long time. It has provided the neutrals with some new favorites in Everton and West Ham, while champions Liverpool have faltered in the last couple of months after remaining at the summit for much of the initial part and are facing a serious threat of losing out on even Champions League qualification.

Manchester City made a painfully slow start to the season with goals at a premium, but have returned emphatically to the summit by winning 15 on the trot in all competitions, a record for a top-flight team, and look set to regain the Premier League title.

Manchester United have enjoyed a renaissance this season and looked like genuine title contenders for a while but their home form has been their nadir in the league. Mourinho's Tottenham are back to their frustrating best, while even heavy spending this summer couldn't give Lampard the time he felt he deserved at Chelsea.

While there is still a long way to go to proclaim anything conclusively in the Premier League at this stage, it's a good time to reflect on the performances of players who ignited hope in the hearts of supporters but have flattered to deceive.

Premier League transfer spending in the last 10 transfer windows (via https://t.co/Wcjr5DhlYN) pic.twitter.com/SO85aAy7j0 — Andrew Beasley 💙 (@BassTunedToRed) February 11, 2021

5. Rhian Brewster

Rhian Brewster was a Champions League winner at the age of 18 with Liverpool when they defeated Tottenham in one of the most uneventful Champions League finals in recent memory in 2019, although he didn't play in any of the matches.

He was one of the stars of England's U-17 team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 in India alongside current Premier League star Phil Foden, winning the Golden Boot. His performances included hat-tricks in knockout matches vs the USA and Brazil, and the opening goal in the 5-2 win over Spain in the finals.

Brewster was highly regarded by Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp, but not enough to give him an extended run in the team. Despite impressing on loan at Swansea in the second half of the 2019-20 season, he wasn't given enough chances at Liverpool in the Premier League matches owing to the presence of Salah, Firmino and Mane.

In came last season's Premier League overachievers Sheffield United, who made him their record signing at a staggering transfer fee of £23.5 million.

After no goals in 20 appearances in all competitions this season, it is safe to say that Sheffield United are yet to see returns on their investment as they languish in the basement of the table after making the worst start by any team in the history of the Premier League.

Blades boss Chris Wilder has backed him to be successful at the club, but it says a lot that he has relied more on his aging strikers Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick in recent matches. However, the fact that Liverpool have inserted a buy-back clause in his transfer contract demonstrates their faith in his abilities, and with age still on his side, we can expect him to establish himself as a good goalscorer in the years to come.

😞 Of players that have started at least 5 Premier League games this season, only Romaine Sawyers (6.12) has a worse WhoScored rating than Rhian Brewster (6.15) pic.twitter.com/0xgQdM9mvA — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 10, 2021