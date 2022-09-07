"Disrespectful and truly disgusting" - Chelsea fans all blame the same person for Thomas Tuchel's unexpected sacking

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to hit out at Blues owner Todd Boehly after the club parted ways with Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have announced that they have put an end to their association with Tuchel. The German had a contract with them until 2024, but has now been relieved of his duties.

The decision to sack Tuchel came on the back of a poor start to the Blues' 2022-23 season. The club currently sit sixth in the Premier League table with 10 points, having won just three of their six matches so far.

Tuchel's side also succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (September 6). The club have thus decided to pull the plug on the German.

Despite Chelsea's underwhelming performances in recent weeks, many fans do not agree with the decision to sack Tuchel. Some even believe owner Boehly is to blame for the hasty action.

Boehly replaced Roman Abramovich as the owner of the Stamford Bridge outfit in May. He opted to continue with Tuchel as the club's manager and allowed him to spend well over £200 million in the recently-concluded transfer window.

Several supporters cannot understand the American businessman's decision to part ways with Tuchel. The Chelsea owner has thus become the subject of criticism on Twitter after the news broke out.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel.

Lyés @LyesBouzidi10 Todd Boehly is even more ruthless than Roman Todd Boehly is even more ruthless than Roman😭😭😭

Heat 2 @DFakExGoalanke Boehly after clicking "Tweet" insteas of "Save draft" Boehly after clicking "Tweet" insteas of "Save draft" https://t.co/7lsIVZJoiL

Jim Beglin @jimbeglin Boehly just as ruthless as Abramovich. Boehly just as ruthless as Abramovich.

Karl @KarlThyer Can't wait for Todd Boehly to announce Todd Boehly as the new Chelsea manager. Can't wait for Todd Boehly to announce Todd Boehly as the new Chelsea manager. 😂

Tom Williams @tomwfootball Huge call by Todd Boehly to sack Thomas Tuchel. But what an opportunity for Tuchel’s successor, Todd Boehly. Huge call by Todd Boehly to sack Thomas Tuchel. But what an opportunity for Tuchel’s successor, Todd Boehly.

One Chelsea fan wrote:

"Thomas Tuchel managed us through the sanctions, one of the most difficult moments in our history and won us UCL and you treat him like this, disrespectful and truly disgusting from Boehly."

Muk @CFC_Muk Thomas Tuchel managed us through the sanctions, one of the most difficult moments in our history and won us UCL and you treat him like this, disrespectful and truly disgusting from Boehly Thomas Tuchel managed us through the sanctions, one of the most difficult moments in our history and won us UCL and you treat him like this, disrespectful and truly disgusting from Boehly

Charles Watts @charles_watts Boehly's going to appoint himself isn't he??? Boehly's going to appoint himself isn't he???

Si Lloyd @SmnLlyd5 Spending over £200m on new players for a manager and sacking him after a few games is absolutely insane. Todd Boehly and his pals don’t have a clue Spending over £200m on new players for a manager and sacking him after a few games is absolutely insane. Todd Boehly and his pals don’t have a clue

Dec @CFCdetails What a colossal fuck up by Todd Boehly & Co. A completely fucking stupid decision.



Now watch them hire Poch or some rando as a interim until they get Potter next summer. His record isn’t as good as some pretend it is. Then fire him.



The circus continues. Fucks sake. What a colossal fuck up by Todd Boehly & Co. A completely fucking stupid decision.Now watch them hire Poch or some rando as a interim until they get Potter next summer. His record isn’t as good as some pretend it is. Then fire him.The circus continues. Fucks sake. https://t.co/txjrIiNrwK

How did Tuchel fare as Chelsea manager

Tuchel took charge of the Blues midway through the 2020-21 season, replacing Frank Lampard as their manager. He went on to help the club win the Champions League the very same season.

The German tactician also helped the Premier League giants win the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. The club finished second in the FA Cup and EFL Cup under him last season as well.

Despite achieving a significant amount of success in a short period, Tuchel has now been sacked by the London giants. It now remains to be seen where the future lies for the 49-year-old.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion's Graham Potter has emerged as an early favorite to replace Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane have also been mooted as potential options.

The Blues are scheduled to face London rivals Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (September 10). It is unclear whether they will have a new manager in place in time for their trip to Craven Cottage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer