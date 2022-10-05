Dnipro-1 vs Vaduz Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th October 2022

Dnipro-1 will play host to Vaduz at Kosicka Futbalova Arena in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Dnipro-1 vs Vaduz Preview

The hosts were among the teams transferred to this competition after they were knocked out of the Europa League playoff round. Dnipro-1’s European campaign has been beset by the crisis in Ukraine as they have been forced to play home matches abroad. They have also faced cascading departures and injuries.

The Kherson-based outfit opened their group stage campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Dutch side AZ, who sit atop Group E with six points. Dnipro-1’s second outing was a success as they crushed Apollon Limassol of Cyprus 3-1 to claim the group’s second spot. They will hope to underpin their status with a win over Vaduz.

Initially deemed one of the minnows of the Conference League, the team from Liechtenstein have proved many wrong since they kicked off in the second round. Vaduz overcame Turkish side Konyaspor in the third round before stopping the progress of Austrian side Rapid Wien in the playoffs. However, they are yet to record a win at this stage.

Residenzler have reached the group stage of the UEFA competition for the first time. That doesn’t mean they are neophytes. They have been playing continental games since the early 1990s and boast 86 UEFA matches. Vaduz sit bottom of the group with one point and need to claim a win or a draw next to avoid early elimination.

Dnipro-1 vs Vaduz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides will be facing off against each other for the first time in any competition.

Dnipro-1 have lost twice in their last four home matches, conceding three goals and scoring five.

Dnipro-1’s striker Artem Dovbyk figures on the group stage top scorer list with two goals so far.

Vaduz have won twice in the last five away matches, losing two games and drawing another.

Dnipro-1 have suffered only one setback in their last five outings while Vaduz have won once, lost and drawn twice.

Dnipro-1 vs Vaduz Prediction

This is one of the games Dnipro-1 are likely counting on to win in order to be on the heels of group favorites, AZ.

Vaduz will be on the lookout for the slightest opportunity to frustrate the hosts and steal the show.

Dnipro-1 are expected to win thanks to a stronger and more experienced squad.

Prediction: Dnipro-1 3-0 Vaduz

Dnipro-1 vs Vaduz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Dnipro-1

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Dnipro-1 to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Vaduz to score - No

