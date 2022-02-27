Loyalty in football, an illusion or a reality?

Loyalty is an incredibly heavy word. It’s an attribute we all look for in our friends and family. The magnitude of the word remains the same when used in the context of football. There is no other sport with a sense of community like 'the beautiful game'.

With the close connection fans feel with their favourite clubs, a sense of tribalism is inevitable. Football fans are die-hard romantics and loyalty is a virtue they hold in high regard. But does that loyalty still exist in this sport?

Death of the 'one-club man'

A mural of Steven Gerrard in Liverpool

Back in the old days, it wasn't uncommon to see players spend their entire careers in the clubs of their boyhood. Footballers such as Steven Gerrard, Ryan Giggs, and Francesco Totti are all legends of the game who spent their whole careers playing for only one team.

With the departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, there are only 12 active one-club men in Europe's top 5 leagues.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English



en.psg.fr/teams/first-te…



#PSGxMESSI Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year. Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi on a two-year contract with an option of a third year.en.psg.fr/teams/first-te…#PSGxMESSI ❤️💙 https://t.co/msJAnW01V5

Players are no longer patient enough to stick to one club during difficult times. The injection of billions of dollars into the sport entices players to leave the teams they joined in their adolescent days, and move to other clubs for lucrative contracts.

Modern footballers do not seem to value loyalty as much as their predecessors. The era of the one-club men seems to be over.

Manager merry-go-round

Former Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte joined his old team's arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur

We have seen an incredible number of elite managers change clubs recently, very often joining rival teams, much to the dismay of their fans. Jose Mourinho has managed Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur in just the last decade. Following his lead, Antonio Conte recently joined Spurs just a few years after leading Chelsea to the English Premier League title.

The latest appointment of a manager to become controversial was that of former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez. He ended up joining his earlier team's local rivals, Everton.

The move was understandably unpopular among Evertonians. His reign at that club was cursed from the beginning and he was sacked after just six months.

Everton @Everton Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager. Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as first team manager.

We have seen the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger managing their respective football clubs for decades. However, much like modern players, modern managers also do not seem to have the same kind of loyalty to their teams.

Curious case of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo completed a sensational return to Manchester United in 2021

One of the greatest football players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, showed loyalty still exists in the game by returning to Manchester United after 12 years, or so it seemed. His return was supposed to propel United to the Premier League title.

Things have not gone as per the plan for the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner. United are battling for a top-4 finish and have just 46 points from 26 league games currently.

Multiple reports suggest Ronaldo might be eyeing a move away from Old Trafford in the upcoming summer transfer window. Before signing up with The Red Devils, he was extremely close to joining Manchester City - United's eternal rivals. Ronaldo's return therefore only seems to have upheld the illusion of loyalty.

Future of loyalty in football

18 year old Pedri has taken the word by storm

It's important to mention that even in modern-day football, we see admirable examples of homegrown talent attaining superstardom in their original teams. Marcus Rashford at Manchester United, Mason Mount at Chelsea, and Pedri at Barcelona are a few such names.

B/R Football @brfootball



Catch United keeper Dean Henderson hugging him in the crowd 🤗



(via

Six years ago today, Marcus Rashford marked his Manchester United debut with a doubleCatch United keeper Dean Henderson hugging him in the crowd 🤗(via @EuropaLeague Six years ago today, Marcus Rashford marked his Manchester United debut with a double ⚽⚽Catch United keeper Dean Henderson hugging him in the crowd 🤗(via @EuropaLeague)https://t.co/0VX9yp8BYV

Due to the pandemic, the finances of many football clubs have been hit and they have been forced to use their academies to bolster their squad. Barcelona have struggled the most in this regard. But the silver lining has been the emergence of young progidies like Pedri and Gavi.

Chelsea won the 2021 UEFA Champions League with a host of homegrown talent in their squad. The future looks bright for these young guns and we can all hope the age of loyalty makes a comeback soon!

