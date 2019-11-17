Does Phil Foden need to move away from Manchester City to realise his potential?

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 17 Nov 2019, 18:19 IST SHARE

Phil Foden, as regarded by many, is a generational talent

As the Young Lions aimed to garner a victory against the Albania U-21s in a fixture that largely saw one-way traffic, young Phil Foden stepped up in the 22nd minute to break the deadlock with a sumptuous free-kick.

From a promising position, the Manchester City midfielder fired in a fine effort over the four-man wall into the top corner, with his left foot. On the cusp of half-time, he setup Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher for his side's second of the evening.

The England U-21s went on to win the fixture comprehensively, as Foden, for the umpteenth time, raised questions over his playing time at the Etihad through yet another world-class display.

Everything he did over the 80 odd minutes exemplified why he's probably too good to be at the youth level. Such a player, who seems to step up to the plate every time he starts for club and country, makes one wonder why he's not playing week-in-week-out.

Impressive runs for England's youth setup and City in the League Cup and Champions League have accounted for just 31 minutes in the Premier League - a statistic not too encouraging for a fan who'd love to watch this boyhood Manchester City supporter work his magic.

Acknowledging his ascent to the top

Foden was the star performer for England in the FIFA U-17 World Cup

The Stockport-born player joined the blue half of Manchester at the tender age of eight and has since grown through the ranks to establish himself as a key first-team member. At least, from what Pep Guardiola thinks so.

However, it was in 2017 when the youngster grabbed the management's attention. During pre-season, Foden starred in a 4-1 triumph over Real Madrid, leaving his manager totally gobsmacked.

Advertisement

What followed was a string of appearances off the bench, before the 19-year-old broke the record for the youngest English player, at the age of 17 years and 192 days, to start in a Champions League match - on November 21, 2017.

The England youth international was also a part of the U-17 side that won the World Cup in India a couple of years ago, scoring twice in the final. Not to mention, the midfield metronome was also the best player in the tournament.

On 20 April 2019, Foden scored his first PL goal - the winner in a difficult match-up against Spurs, thereby again making a strong case for himself as a midfielder who can run the races even at the top level.

Why Phil Foden is different from his peers

Phil Foden's understanding and application in midfield resembles the genius of Xavi and Iniesta

Back then and even now, in Foden, we often see a reflection of some of the biggest names to have kicked a football. It's always, always as though the Man City man has the next move charted out well in advance.

He's always on the move, with and without the ball. Foden is a real student of the game; someone who covers every blade of grass, but with application and aptitude.

It's way too early, and perhaps too suicidal a statement to make at present, but Phil Foden's understanding of the space-time concept introduced by Guardiola resembles that on Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Of course, he has got a long way to go before he even comes close to their achievements, but it's safe to state that one would write him off their own peril.

As aforementioned, he's always on the move or lookout for the perfect pass. The maestro can pick a gorgeous pass and split defences, but also link-up play and leave oppositions stranded and rooted to the ground with his immaculate movement, interplay and ability to create space for the ones around him.

The victory against Albania U-21s was a clear testament to the same, as more often than not, Foden was somehow seen in acres of space even in the higher thirds of the pitch. It was solely due to the shape, intelligence and wait provided to the pass.

He was seen running into key areas, empty pockets and picking the best teammates. He brings about a sense of calm and certainty in possession and owns the maturity of a footballer well beyond his years.

Quite definitely, there are scopes for improvement in terms of defensive positioning and tackling, but Foden looks the package.

Should Foden leave Manchester City?

Manchester City would be foolish to let go of their most prized young talent

"He [Foden] is the only player that can’t be sold under any circumstances — the only one. Not even for €500m. Phil's going nowhere — Phil is City. We won't be signing anyone else for that position. When David Silva leaves, we know exactly who our new magician will be," said Pep Guardiola, on the prospect of selling Foden.

Pep Guardiola isn't someone who makes too many mistakes, and while stating the bold statement above, he clearly didn't commit one either. The Spanish mastermind heralds Foden quite highly, and has openly claimed that he is the heir to David Silva's throne.

There lies the answer; Foden shouldn't look to leave from the Etihad. Amid all the drama, chaos and the inflating transfer market, City fans have found a huge reason to love their homegrown 'Baby Shark'. Not sure if he'll receive that warmth anywhere else.

Given Guardiola's rotation system and Silva's imminent departure, he'd be assured of many appearances.

The teenage sensation could be deployed down the left side of the midfield three alongside Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne. Furthermore, should Pep wish to surprise the fraternity as he's been doing all along, Foden could even be handed the pivot's role at the heart of midfield.

Well, he could have gone out on loan this season, but it surely doesn't make sense for both parties to let him leave next season when he'd probably be needed as much as any other first-team star.

Also to add, he's been training with the senior squad for a good couple of years, meaning he's ready and raring to go. And who knows, City might even need his services and excellence for the larger part of this term itself? What better way to learn, when you're already hailed in the Pep Guardiola school of management?