Premier League 2018-19: Where do things stand for Arsenal after their dominant victory over Newcastle?

Yureed Elahi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 91 // 02 Apr 2019, 03:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Unai Emery's men secured 3 points against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium which helped them move to third place. The win saw Arsenal reclaim their position in the top four.

Aaron Ramsey had an early effort disallowed as Sokratis committed a foul in the penalty area. But Ramsey did go on to finally score a goal in the 30th minute, as his shot deflected off the post and went in.

Arsenal had the chance to extend their lead to more than two goals but were repeatedly stopped by the tenacious Newcastle United players. Arsenal's duo of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang linked up to finally secure the win in the 83rd minute; Aubameyang headed the ball forward to Lacazette who chipped it over the keeper to make it 2-0.

Mesut Ozil showed improvements in the match as he always looked to be in the right position, and was creating chances for Arsenal

However, one concern for Arsenal would be Ramsey, as he came off in the 66th minute after picking up an injury. Ainsley Maitland-Niles also went down for a few minutes but was back up as the knock was not too serious.

Arsenal were 10 points behind Tottenham at the start of February. But Tottenham have dropped quite a few points since then, which has affected their race for the top four.

As it stands now, Arsenal are ahead of them and Manchester United by two points. However, Chelsea find themselves in deep trouble as they are now in sixth position despite being 3 points away from 3rd placed Arsenal.

The Gunners will now want to make sure that they do not slip, and that they continue to assert their dominance to make a return to Champions League Football next season. Arsenal could also, potentially, seal their return if they win the Europa League.

Advertisement