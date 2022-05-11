“Don’t even support Barcelona but hope he is okay” – Fans pray for 23-year-old stretchered off in ambulance after collision with Barca teammate during win over Celta Vigo

Barcelona's 3-1 La Liga victory over Celta Vigo on Tuesday, May 10, was overshadowed by a horrifying injury to defender Ronald Araujo.
The 23-year-old suffered a nasty head collision with teammate Gavi just after the hour mark during the clash. Despite briefly trying to continue, Araujo collapsed to the turf in worrying fashion.
After being placed in the recovery position by players on the pitch, Araujo received lengthy treatment before being taken to hospital in an ambulance.
The Uruguayan international has become an integral part of Xavi Hernandez's side since the Barcelona legend took charge at the Camp Nou. He recently signed a contract extension that would keep him at the Blaugrana until 2026 with a €1 billion buyout clause (as per Marca).
Those who watched the incident unfold took to Twitter to send their thoughts and prayers towards the centre-back:
Xavi gives medical update on Barcelona defender following head clash
After the victory at the Camp Nou, Xavi confirmed that Araujo is conscious in hospital. The Spanish boss said in a press conference (as quoted by The Mirror):
"Araujo is conscious, out of danger. (The) doctor tells us not to worry."
The Mirror also reports that the club later released a statement on Araujo's health which stated:
"Ronald Araujo has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing."
Upon his departure from the pitch, Barca fans sang "U-RU-GUAYO" in honor of the defender's home country.
The Blaugrana came out on top in the clash thanks to a Memphis Depay goal and a brace from Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker has now scored 11 goals in 15 La Liga games since his arrival from Arsenal in January.
Former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas pulled one back for Celta Vigo at the 50th minute, but their hopes of a comeback were dashed when defender Jeison Murillo was sent off shortly after.
The victory all but guarantees Barcelona second place in the league table as they travel to Getafe next for their penultimate game of the season.