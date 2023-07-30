"Don’t let Phillips board the plane to Manchester" - Twitter reacts as Manchester City lose 2-1 against Atletico Madrid in pre-season friendly

Fans reacted on Twitter after Manchester City lost 2-1 against Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium today (July 30).

Manchester City were impressive in their 2-1 friendly win against Bayern Munich on July 26, however, they were unable to maintain their momentum against Diego Simeone's men.

Pep Guardiola named a strong starting XI with the only regulars missing out being Kevin De Bruyne and Nathan Ake as they continue to recover from their respective injuries. The game was evenly contested in the first half and remained 0-0.

Both teams made wholesale changes early in the second half. This proved to be Manchester City's undoing as Memphis Depay broke the deadlock in the 66th minute. Yannick Carrasco doubled Atletico Madrid's advantage in the 74th minute with a brilliant strike from 25 yards out.

Ruben Dias scored a header 11 minutes later to half the deficit but the Cityzens were unable to find an equalizer, giving Atletico Madrid the 2-1 victory.

City fans were unimpressed with their side's performance against Atletico. Many were frustrated with their second-half showing and the performance of Kalvin Phillips in particular. The England international struggled to make an impact and was booked in the 75th minute.

Some of their reactions can be viewed below:

The Cityzens will be back in action against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield final on August 6.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: Exploring the statistics from the pre-season friendly clash

Atletico Madrid may have clinched an impressive 2-1 over treble winners Manchester City, but let's take a look at the statistics to see how both teams performed.

As expected, it was Pep Guardiola's men who enjoyed the bulk of the possession. They had 59% of the ball compared to Atletico's 41%. The Cityzens also dominated in attack, registering 15 shots in total (with seven on target) compared to the Spanish outfit's nine (with five being on target).

Manchester City completed more passes than Atletico Madrid (578 to 402), with a pass accuracy of 91% in contrast to the latter's 86%. Despite City's domination in stats, it was Atletico who made the most of their opportunities and won 2-1.