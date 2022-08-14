"Don't think there is a single doubt" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi picks his Ballon d'Or 2022 winner

Paris Saint-German (PSG) talisman Lionel Messi has named his pick for the Ballon d'Or 2022, stating that Karim Benzema is the clear favorite for the prestigious trophy, as per TyCSports (via theMadridZone).

Lionel Messi singled out Karim Benzema's incredible hat-trick against PSG in the UEFA Champions League last season as the Frenchman's defining moment from the 2021-22 season.

The French striker played a pivotal role in Real Madrid's Champions League-winning run last season, finishing as the competition's top scorer with 15 goals. Madrid also won La Liga last season and Karim Benzema was the top-scorer in the league as well with 27 goals.

Speaking to TyCSports, Lionel Messi heaped praise on Benzema. He stated that the French striker is an amazing player and there's no doubt in his mind that the Real Madrid striker deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. He said:

"Benzema won the #UCL for Real Madrid, he was decisive from the RO16 and forward. He is an amazing player."

"I don't think there is a single doubt about who deserves Ballon d'Or this year, it's clear Karim Benzema had an unbelievable year."

Interestingly, Lionel Messi, the record seven-time winner of the prestigious honor, was left out of the 30-man shortlist for the award.

With Lionel Messi out of the equation, Karim Benzema has a strong case to win the Ballon d'Or this year

Messi is the current award holder, but failed to make it onto the shortlist for the first time in 17 years, as he had a poor goalscoring outing with PSG last season. He scored just six goals in Ligue 1 and added five more in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time winner, has made it to the 30-man shortlist but is not a favorite as he endured a trophyless season with Manchester United. Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the awards for the last two decades, but a new player will likely lift the coveted trophy this year.

Few players make a better case for winning the trophy than Karim Benzema. He was pivotal in Real Madrid's Champions League campaign, scoring in every single knockout stage fixture, except for the round-of-16 first-leg game against PSG and the final against Liverpool.

With the FIFA World Cup set to take place later this year in Qatar, nothing is set in stone as of now and the performance of players in that competition will also go a long way in influencing the Ballon d'Or rankings.

