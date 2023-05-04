“Done and sealed” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal outcast will leave for £6m fee

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is reportedly set to leave the club to join Serie A side Monza on a permanent transfer in the summer.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mari, who is currently on a season-long loan at Monza, will complete a permanent transfer for £6 million. Romano reported on Twitter:

"Arsenal are set to receive £6m fee for Pablo Marí as his transfer to Serie A side Monza will be made permanent. Personal terms already agreed, it’s done and sealed."

Mari, 29, joined the Gunners from Flamengo on loan in January 2020 before the move was made permanent in the summer of that year. He has made just 22 senior appearances for the north London side.

Since arriving at the Emirates, Mari has largely spent time out on loan at Flamengo, Udinese, and now Monza. He has made 27 appearances this campaign for the Italian side, who sit 10th in the Serie A table.

With the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes performing well, Mari is unlikely to get a regular chances at Arsenal. The Gunners also notably signed Jakub Kiwior from Spezia in January.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Gabriel's injury and Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea 3-1 at the Emirates in the Premier League on May 2. It was a crucial win as they bounced back from a four-game winless run.

Jakub Kiwior made his first Premier League start for the Gunners against the Blues. After the game, manager Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on the Polish centre-back's performance. He said (via Arsenal.com):

"He looked ready, he looked fresh, he looked really determined. He’s been getting better and better every single day, not only in training but his interaction and his language.

"He’s more settled and he’s a player that I really like, that’s why I signed him. He has the potential at his age to be great and he had a big task against the players he had to face today, and I think he didn’t really well."

Kiwior replaced Rob Holding in the lineup against Chelsea after the latter struggled during their 4-1 defeat against Manchester City last week. He made four clearances, three interceptions, and one tackle in what was a bright showing.

Gabriel Magalhaes, meanwhile, was subbed off in the game due to an injury. Speaking about the defender's injury, Arteta said:

"He wasn’t comfortable. We tried for 10 or 15 minutes but he could not carry on which is strange for Gabi. So we are a bit concerned about that because normally he’s not one that wants to leave the pitch."

The Gunners will hope Gabriel's injury isn't too serious, with William Saliba already missing their last six games due to injury as well.

