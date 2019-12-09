Dortmund adamant Sancho won't be sold in January, Gary Neville urges Manchester United to strengthen - EPL Transfer news and round-up, December 9 2019

Gary Neville urges Manchester United to strengthen in January

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has stated that the Red Devils should strengthen the team in the January transfer window. The Old Trafford outfit beat Manchester City at the Etihad and while Neville thinks that it could give the players some confidence, he believes the Red Devils outfit should exploit the midseason transfer window.

“It will give them massive confidence but it doesn't change what they need to do in January,” he said.

“McTominay and Fred have done brilliantly but they can't do it week in, week out. Today we have to take our hats off to Man United.

“Today they were outstanding. It was a Man United performance. They showed personality. The big question mark now is they have to be consistent, they can't just do it once every three weeks.”

Chelsea to make Nathan Ake decision after Rudiger assessment

Chelsea will make a decision regarding Nathan Ake after assessing the form and fitness of Antonio Rudiger, according to The Telegraph. The Blues have had their transfer window ban halved and can now sign players in January.

As a result, Frank Lampard is ready to spend in the winter and one of his signings could be Ake, who was sold by the Blues to Bournemouth for £20 million but can buy him back for around double of that.

The final decision, however, will depend on Rudiger.

Zorc says Sancho won’t be sold in January

Jadon Sancho has been the subject of multiple transfer rumours over the course of the last few weeks. He has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and most recently Chelsea but according to Dortmund director Michael Zorc, there is no possibility of the player being sold in January.

“We’re continuing to plan with him. He’s a fundamental player for us and I do not see any scenario where he leaves us (in January),” he said.

“We have already had some situations with him to talk about, and there have been a lot of interviews in the last few weeks. We are in a good way; when he came off the bench in Barcelona and also in Berlin, he gave us a top performance.’

