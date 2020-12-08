Dundalk vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Dundalk are set to play hosts to Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday in their next UEFA Europa League group stage game.

Dundalk come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Shamrock Rovers in the final of the FAI Cup on Sunday.

A hat-trick from veteran forward David McMillan and a goal from centre-back Sean Hoare sealed the win for Filippo Giovagnoli's side. Forward Aaron Greene and Cape Verde international Roberto Lopes scored the consolation goals for Shamrock Rovers.

Arsenal, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the latest edition of the North London derby on Sunday.

First-half goals from in-form South Korean forward Son Heung-min and striker Harry Kane secured a comfortable win for Jose Mourinho's side, with Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta now under immense pressure.

Dundalk vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Dundalk and Arsenal have played against each other once before, in the reverse fixture of the upcoming game.

💬 "We just need to stick together and not let anyone pull us apart. We need to keep going and hopefully, things will change for us." pic.twitter.com/MIHD2ElooQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 7, 2020

The game was played nearly two months ago at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal beating Dundalk 3-0. Goals from young striker Eddie Nketiah, midfielder Joe Willock and Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe ensured victory for Mikel Arteta's side.

Dundalk form guide in the UEFA Europa League: L-L-L-L-L

Arsenal form guide in the UEFA Europa League: W-W-W-W-W

Dundalk vs Arsenal Team News

Dundalk interim manager Filippo Giovagnoli will be unable to call upon the services of attacker Patrick Hoban, who is out with an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues.

Injured: Patrick Hoban

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Arsenal will be without midfielder Thomas Partey and young Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli, who are both nursing injuries. Veteran centre-back David Luiz is a doubt to feature.

Injured: Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey

Doubtful: David Luiz

Suspended: None

Dundalk vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Dundalk Predicted XI (3-5-2): Gary Rogers, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon, Greg Sloggett, Chris Shields, Jordan Flores, Cameron Dummigan, David McMillan, Nathan Oduwa

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Runar Alex Runarsson, Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe

Dundalk vs Arsenal Prediction

Dundalk have lost all five of their Europa League group games. The Irish side come into this game having won the FAI Cup, and will be keen to take something away. A positive performance against Arsenal would certainly be a good way to end their Europa League campaign.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have won all five of their Europa League games. They have generally given minutes to youngsters and squad players in the group stage, and that looks set to continue. The likes of Eddie Nketiah, Pablo Mari and Emile Smith Rowe could all start, with Folarin Balogun another talented young player waiting for a chance.

Arsenal will be the overwhelming favorites to win the game, and should do so comfortably.

Prediction: Dundalk 0-2 Arsenal

