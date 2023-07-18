Dundalk vs Magpies Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July 2023

Dundalk host Magpies at Oriel Park on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round.

The tie is finely poised after the sides couldn't find a way past each other and settled for a goalless stalemate.

Magpies had more shots in the game with 11 to Dunalk's eight, but only one of them was on target, which reflects just how badly the side misfired.

Their rivals from Ireland had four on target, but couldn't find the back of the net as it was a frustrating evening for both sides despite showing plenty of attacking intent.

Dundalk are in the midst of their 2023 season in the League of Ireland Premier Division and came into the game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Bohemians. That result ended their five-game winless run in the league.

The Lilywhites are aiming to reach their first major European competition finals since the 2020-21 season, they played in the Europa League group stages. Back then, the side lost all six games, including to Premier League giants Arsenal, and went out in the first round with a whimper.

Magpies, meanwhile, came into the first leg on the back of a defeat, one that was much bigger than Dundalk's. The Gibraltar outfit were beaten 3-0 by Preston North End a week before their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying clash.

Dundalk vs Magpies Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Dundalk and Magpies have met just once before - last week in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifiers, with that game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Magpies have failed to win any of their last four games in normal time in all competitions.

Dundalk star Patrick Hoban has scored four goals in their last three home games, including a hat-trick against UCD.

Dundalk have kept two clean sheets in their last three games, including in their last home game.

After going five games unbeaten, Dundalk have failed to win their last two games.

Dundalk vs Magpies Prediction

Dundalk are the better side on paper and could make a return to form here. They also have home advantage in this match. Magpies' lack of experience could cost them the match, and thereby the tie.

Prediction: Dundalk 2-0 Magpies

Dundalk vs Magpies Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dundalk to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No