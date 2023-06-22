Dutch international's brother confirms Arsenal are interested in signing 22-year-old this summer

Jurrien Timber's brother, Quinten Timber, has confirmed Arsenal's interest in the 22-year-old Ajax centre-back.

The Gunners have submitted a bid of £30 million, but as per BBC (h/t SportBible), the Dutch giants want more than that. Timber was spotted in London earlier this month with his agent and has also drawn Liverpool's interest.

However, Arsenal are clearly in pole position to sign the Dutchman — even more so after Timber's brother openly confirmed the Gunners' interest in the Ajax centre-back.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, Quinten, who plays as a midfielder for Feyenoord, confirmed Arsenal's interest in Jurrien and said:

I don't know if there was an offer. I don't know [if his brother will play for Ajax again]. At least he's not in London right now."

Timber himself confirmed in April that he was going to leave the Dutch giants in the summer. He has been at Ajax since the summer of 2014 and is one of the finest players to come out of their famed youth academy in recent years.

The Netherlands international finished last season with 47 appearances across competitions. Like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White, Timber can double up as a centre-back as well as a right-back.

Mikel Arteta, however, is likely to use Timber in central defense to provide quality competition to Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. That is if Arsenal and Ajax reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

The centre-back still has two years left on his contract at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Arsenal still trying for Declan Rice transfer despite rejected bid - Reports

According to the Athletic journalist David Ornstein (h/t @afcstuff), Arsenal are not giving up in their pursuit of Declan Rice despite West Ham United rejecting their latest bid.

The Gunners reportedly made a club-record offer of £75 million plus £15 million in add-ons for the West Ham midfielder. But the Hammers rejected the offer.

Arsenal are not giving up in their pursuit and could make a new, improved offer for the 24-year-old England international. He will enter the final year of his contract at the London Stadium next month and could leave the Hammers after spending 10 years on their books.

Mikel Arteta seems keen to add proven quality to the base of his midfield and further decrease the average age of his already young squad in the process. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey (both 30) could depart the Emirates this summer.

