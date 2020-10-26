Dutch legend Marco van Basten questions Donny van de Beek's decision to join Manchester United

Former Netherlands striker Marco van Basten has criticised Donny van de Beek's decision to join Manchester United amidst a lack of consistent game time in England.

The versatile Dutch midfielder joined the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer but has found game time hard to come by so far. Van de Beek is yet to register a start in the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League, with his only start coming in the EFL Cup.

While Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained optimistic about Van de Beek getting games, insisting that there's enough time for him to play, Van Basten expressed his belief that his compatriot should be playing week in week out.

Manchester United star Van de Beek 'should have waited for another club', says Van Basten

Former Netherlands coach Van Basten

Speaking on the 23-year-old's time at Old Trafford, Marco van Basten expressed to Ziggo Sport;

"It is very bad for such a boy [Van de Beek] to only play six or seven times in a year. That's terrible for your rhythm! You can earn a lot more, but you also have to see where you can play."

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner continued,

"Is it about a five-year contract that he can sign? No, that's bullshit. Then you shouldn't go to Manchester United, but wait with it or for another club. You have to want to play football every week, and such a club is then bad for your career."

Advertisement

🛋 Donny van de Beek zit bij Man United meer op de bank dan hem lief is.@marcovanbasten is fel: 'Het is heel slecht om in een jaar maar 6 of 7 keer te spelen. (…) Dan had hij bij wijze van spreke over een jaar of 3 hierheen gemoeten.’#Rondo #ZiggoSport pic.twitter.com/oyuYLa36Ep — Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) October 25, 2020

Despite widespread calls for Solskjaer to start the talented Dutch midfielder, the Norwegian is still insistent on a patient approach to integrating Van de Beek into his side. Speaking on his star midfielder, Solskjaer explained;

"He'll [Van de Beek] get his game time. He's been fantastic in the group. I think you see today [against Newcastle United] and in training, he's so neat and tidy, I don't think he lost the ball once. It's about finding the balance in the team. We've won 4-1 today and you're asking why I didn't start one of the players. He'll have a very good impact on the team."

Donny van de Beek: Has had a direct hand in more goals (32 -- 17 goals, 15 assists) than any other Eredivisie central midfielder since the start of the 2018/19 season pic.twitter.com/ISS3o2hoGJ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 10, 2020

Advertisement

The Dutchman came on as a late substitute against the Magpies and had a superb impact on the game, playing a major part in two quickfire goals scored by Manchester United.

There were widespread reports of Van de Beek having an agreement for a move to Real Madrid in place prior to his Old Trafford transfer. However, due to the financial crisis caused by COVID-19, the Blancos had to pull out of the deal, and Manchester United capitalised the situation.

Also read: Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland tops Manchester United's centre-forward wish list