Dybala for Lukaku - is it as straightforward as it seems?

Manchester United's summer has been full of rumors and an exodus that never came. Players have wanted to leave and the club have been willing to sell in most cases. However, not much outgoing movement has followed since.

David De Gea is set to become the highest-paid 'keeper in the world, while Paul Pogba's annual Real Madrid link-up has died down surprisingly quickly this year. Even the likes of Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian, players who United would have been keen to offload considering the numbers in the squad, have found moves away from Manchester difficult to find.

Problem of plenty

However, one player who hasn't had difficulty finding suitors is Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian, who failed to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he was United's No.1 forward, has decided it's time to move from Old Trafford after two season and 42 goals.

Inter Milan were the first to register interest in the big burly forward, with new manager Antonio Conte being a big fan of Lukaku. Conte's style of play and Mauro Icardi's exclusion from the squad meant that the Nerazzuri were in the market for a striker and Lukaku would've been the perfect fit..

However the cash-strapped Milan giants are still some way short of Manchester United's valuation of their center-forward. While he may not have convinced Solskjaer of his abilities as a forward willing to play in the Norwegian's system, the 26-year-old Belgian still has an amazing resume.

So, following Maurizio Sarri's appointment from Chelsea was completed and the Mathijs De Ligt saga had ended, Juventus came calling. One of the reasons Juventus appointed Sarri was because of his stylistic leanings towards an attractive, possession-based style of football, and the after having shored up their depth in both midfield and at centre back, a centre forward was next on the list.

Dybala's problems

Juventus' change to a 4-3-3 last season meant Paulo Dybala became surplus to requirements to the Old Lady. The 24-year-old Argentine, widely touted as one of the better young players to play the game, struggled all season long, and with the appointment of Sarri, there seems to be no end in sight of the aforementioned struggles.

Therefore on the surface of it, this seems to be an exchange of two players who simply need a change in surroundings. And the established opinion is that United are the seeming winners in this deal, swapping out a burly striker for a classy Argentine attacker. But are they?

Blast from the past

An Argentine attacker leaving a continental giant for Manchester is a story United fans have experienced before. Remember Angel Di Maria?

Taking what happened with Di Maria as a lesson, United must make sure Dybala totally buys into Solskjaer's pressing philosophy. In Lukaku, they have a center-forward tailor-made to be a physical presence inside the box against an opposition that parks the bus.

Even with Marcus Rashford leading the line, the Belgian offers a nice change of pace in attacking options. In Dybala, Solskjaer would get an upgrade over the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard in the No.10 role and ensure Pogba stays by bringing one of his best mates to the club, but there would be serious doubts over a Plan B if Plan A doesn't work.

As amazing as the press can be from Dybala's arrival, United don't need to look further than Liverpool or Chelsea to see how important it is to have a Plan B in attack. The Merseysiders were massively rewarded for keeping Divock Origi around, while Chelsea under Sarri had Olivier Giroud offering a new option..

Good for both?

This doesn't put question marks on Dybala's abilities though. The Argentine is a very special talent and can be make the difference in United's efforts to rise from their current slump and get back into the top three. His eye for opening defenses has been excellent as has his ability to poach goals.

However, there have been times when he has gone missing for both club and country. Last season at Juventus, he struggled immensely under the shadow of Ronaldo and then followed that up with an even more mediocre Copa America campaign for Argentina.

Maybe a change is exactly what both players need to breathe new life into their somewhat stunted careers. Lukaku's deficiencies will be slightly masked by the fact that defenses will have Cristiano Ronaldo to focus on too, while Paulo Dybala can go back to playing his best football as a number 10 for Manchester United. But make no mistake, this deal isn't as one-sided as some might have you believe.

