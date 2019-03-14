Dynamo Kiev v Chelsea: Predicted Lineups - Europa League Predicted Lineups and Chelsea, Dynamo Kiev Injury news, suspensions and more

Match preview

Chelsea travels to Ukraine looking to cap off their fine run in the Europa League with a victory against Dynamo Kiev in the second leg of the round-of-16 fixture. Goals from Pedro, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi helped Maurizio Sarri and co. step two feet closer to qualification, but they'll know full well that the job is far from done.

Sarri mentioned the same in his press conference, saying:

"We need application, otherwise if you concede a goal, you can be mentally in trouble. We need to go there with a high level of attention."

The odds, however, are surely in Chelsea's favor, as 90 percent of sides who score at least three goals in the first leg of a Europa League knockout tie have progressed to the next round. Their away form in the competition has been a huge positive as well with four wins and a draw.

On that note, let's bring you the team news and predicted XI for the clash.

Team news

Dynamo Kiev:

Sharpshooter Fran Sol is sidelined due to injury, which implies young Nazariy Rusyn will spearhead the attack. Meanwhile, Vitaliy Buyalskyi is suspended.

Chelsea:

The biggest miss for Chelsea is Gonzalo Higuain, who didn't travel with the squad due to a fever sustained after the 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Club captain Gary Cahill was left out of the squad as well. Sarri is expected to make a host of changes with one eye on the crucial away league fixture at Everton on Sunday. We can expect as many as three changes in the back line, whereas the likes of Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante could be rested.

Prior to the game against Wolves, the Chelsea boss had hinted that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a couple of games away from full fitness, and thus, he might play a cameo here.

Probable line-ups

Dynamo Kiev (4-2-3-1): Boyko; Kedziora, Burda, Shabanov, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Harmash; Tsygankov, Shaparenko, Sidcley; Rusyn

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Zappacosta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Giroud, Willian

