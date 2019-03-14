×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dynamo Kiev v Chelsea: Predicted Lineups - Europa League Predicted Lineups and Chelsea, Dynamo Kiev Injury news, suspensions and more 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
141   //    14 Mar 2019, 09:01 IST

Chelsea v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg
Chelsea v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

Match preview

Chelsea travels to Ukraine looking to cap off their fine run in the Europa League with a victory against Dynamo Kiev in the second leg of the round-of-16 fixture. Goals from Pedro, Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi helped Maurizio Sarri and co. step two feet closer to qualification, but they'll know full well that the job is far from done.

Sarri mentioned the same in his press conference, saying:

"We need application, otherwise if you concede a goal, you can be mentally in trouble. We need to go there with a high level of attention."

The odds, however, are surely in Chelsea's favor, as 90 percent of sides who score at least three goals in the first leg of a Europa League knockout tie have progressed to the next round. Their away form in the competition has been a huge positive as well with four wins and a draw.

On that note, let's bring you the team news and predicted XI for the clash.

Team news

Dynamo Kiev:

Sharpshooter Fran Sol is sidelined due to injury, which implies young Nazariy Rusyn will spearhead the attack. Meanwhile, Vitaliy Buyalskyi is suspended.

Chelsea:

The biggest miss for Chelsea is Gonzalo Higuain, who didn't travel with the squad due to a fever sustained after the 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Advertisement

Club captain Gary Cahill was left out of the squad as well. Sarri is expected to make a host of changes with one eye on the crucial away league fixture at Everton on Sunday. We can expect as many as three changes in the back line, whereas the likes of Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante could be rested.

Prior to the game against Wolves, the Chelsea boss had hinted that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a couple of games away from full fitness, and thus, he might play a cameo here.

Probable line-ups

Dynamo Kiev (4-2-3-1): Boyko; Kedziora, Burda, Shabanov, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Harmash; Tsygankov, Shaparenko, Sidcley; Rusyn

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa; Zappacosta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho, Barkley; Pedro, Giroud, Willian

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Chelsea Dynamo Kyiv Football Gonzalo Higuaín Maurizio Sarri
Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
20 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football.
Dynamo Kyiv vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups: Uefa Europa League Predicted Lineups and Dynamo Kyiv, Chelsea Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 3-0 Dynamo Kiev: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Europa League 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Malmo FF: Predicted Lineups - Europa League Predicted Lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Wolves: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Chelsea, Wolves Injury news, suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Europa League last-16 draw: Chelsea face Kiev trip, Arsenal meet Rennes
RELATED STORY
They came, they saw, and they left - football's biggest letdowns
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Schalke Predicted Lineups: Uefa Champions League Predicted Lineups and Manchester City, Schalke Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Juventus vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups: Uefa Champions League Predicted Lineups and Juventus, Atletico Madrid Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Vidi FC vs Chelsea: Match preview, predictions, venue, team news, and more | UEFA Europa League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT EIN INT
0 - 0
 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Internazionale
FT DIN BEN
1 - 0
 Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica
FT SEV SLA
2 - 2
 Sevilla vs Slavia Praha
FT REN ARS
3 - 1
 Rennes vs Arsenal
FT ZEN VIL
1 - 3
 Zenit vs Villarreal
FT CHE DYN
3 - 0
 Chelsea vs Dynamo Kyiv
FT NAP SAL
3 - 0
 Napoli vs Salzburg
FT VAL KRA
2 - 1
 Valencia vs Krasnodar
Today DYN CHE 11:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Chelsea
Today SAL NAP 11:25 PM Salzburg vs Napoli
Today KRA VAL 11:25 PM Krasnodar vs Valencia
Tomorrow INT EIN 01:30 AM Internazionale vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BEN DIN 01:30 AM Benfica vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow SLA SEV 01:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Sevilla
Tomorrow ARS REN 01:30 AM Arsenal vs Rennes
Tomorrow VIL ZEN 01:30 AM Villarreal vs Zenit
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us