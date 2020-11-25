Dynamo Kyiv 0-4 Barcelona: 5 talking points as the Blaugrana run riot in Ukraine | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona put out a dominant second-half display to comprehensively defeat Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv on their own turf on Tuesday night.

Both sides could not be separated in what was a dour first half of few chances. However, the game came alive seven minutes into the second half when United States international Sergino Dest angled a low finish into the net after he had been set up excellently by Martin Braithwaite for his first Barcelona goal.

Braithwaite - making his first start of the season - got on the scoresheet just five minutes later when he finished a Mingueza flick from a corner at close range.

The 29-year-old grabbed his brace from the penalty spot after he had been challenged in the area, and Antoine Griezmann added a late fourth in injury time to put the gloss on the scoreline.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman named a vastly changed starting lineup and handed starts to three players, while academy product Oscar Mingueza made his first-team debut.

The extremely youthful side had a mean age of just 24 years and 206 days, which made it the Blaugrana's youngest starting lineup in the competition since 2011.

20a 21d- Sergiño Dest has scored vs Dynamo Kiev at the age of 20y 21d, the youngest defender for @FCBarcelona in #ChampionsLeague ever. Strenght#DynamoBarça #UCL pic.twitter.com/wYLl1P3Fid — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 24, 2020

It was one of the youngsters that got the ball rolling for Barcelona in the second half, with Sergino Dest's goal making him the youngest defender to score a Champions League goal for the club.

The win moves the Catalan giants up to 12 points in Group G of the Champions League and here, we shall have a rundown of five talking points from the fixture.

Advertisement

#5 No Messi, no problem

Lionel Messi was handed a rest for this fixture

The buildup to this fixture was dominated by headlines of Lionel Messi being left out of the traveling squad by Koeman.

Speculations began swirling over the reason behind this decision but the Barcelona manager went to great lengths to explain that it was simply an avenue to give the Argentina international a much-needed rest.

Despite his ongoing struggles on the field, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is by far the best player at Camp Nou, and Barcelona are simply not the same side without him.

The dreadful first-half showing threatened to make a folly of Koeman's decision but ultimately, a rousing second-half display ensured that too much would not be read into Messi's absence.

It goes without saying that the Barcelona skipper is still integral to everything the club hopes to achieve but with their performance in Ukraine, the players on the peripheries showed that they also have something to offer.

Advertisement

#4 Barcelona secure qualification for Champions League knockout round

When the pairing for the group was made, it was widely seen as a straight two-horse race between Juventus and Barcelona for the top spot in the group. Four matchdays in, that has proved to be the case.

This victory saw the Blaugrana move onto 12 points and guaranteed their place in the knockout rounds for the 17th consecutive season.

Juventus, just three points behind, have also secured qualification and if Barcelona can get a positive result in their second-leg clash with the Italians, it would see them top their Champions League for a record-extending 14th consecutive season.