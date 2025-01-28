Dynamo Kyiv vs Rigas Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2025

Dynamo Kyiv will host Rigas at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex on Thursday night in the final league phase match of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League campaign. Both sides have been eliminated from the competition and will only be hoping to bow out on a positive note on the final matchday.

Dynamo picked up their first point of their Europa League campaign last week in a thrilling 3-3 comeback draw against an unbeaten Galatasaray side. The hosts, who are sat at the bottom of the European table, will be out of competitive action until late February after Thursday's match and will hope to get a consolation result in front of their home fans.

Rigas’ surprising 1-0 win over Ajax in the last round was not enough to see them escape elimination with one game to go in the Europa League.

The visitors, who lost four and drew two of their previous seven games in the competition, sealed a Champions League qualification spot by winning the recently-concluded Latvian league and will be looking to finish their season with a good performance against their Ukrainian hosts.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Rigas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on two previous occasions for friendly matches. Dynamo won both of those matches by an aggregate scoreline of 3-1.

The hosts have faced Latvian opposition in competitive European matches twice, winning both, scoring eight goals and conceding just one.

Rigas have never played competitively against Ukrainian opponents in the club's history.

The Blue & Whites have the second-worst offensive record in the Europa League and the worst defensive record with four goals scored and 18 conceded in just seven games played.

The visitors have scored six goals in the Europa League so far. Only Ludogrets (3), Dynamo (4) and Slavia Praha (5) have scored fewer.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Rigas Prediction

Dynamo Kyiv are only slight favorites going into this midweek's fixture thanks to their home advantage but will need to put up a much better performance than they have in previous matches to pick up all three points.

RFS will likely be satisfied with a draw on their first-ever trip to Ukraine. They have, however, lost all three of their continental games on the road this season and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 Rigas

Dynamo Kyiv vs Rigas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dynamo Kyiv to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts’ last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the hosts' last seven matches)

