Reports: €55 million rated Real Madrid superstar to choose Manchester United over Chelsea

With offers from Manchester United, Chelsea, and PSG to ponder, the Real Madrid man has seemingly chosen Jose Mourinho's side!

What’s the story?

As per reports in the Spanish web site Ok Diario, Real Madrid superstar James Rodriguez, rated at around €55 million currently, has apparently made his choice clear as far as his next destination is concerned – and that’s Manchester United. Real Madrid are reportedly weighing offers from the aforementioned United, Chelsea, and the ever-present Paris Saint-Germain after a €42 million offer from Internazionale (Inter Milan) was reportedly rejected. Now, it has to be said that reports emanating from such sources need to be taken with more than a pinch of salt, but it does make sense that Rodriguez would want to leave to a club where he’d be assured of more playing time than he gets now.

In case you didn’t know

While popular convention states that Jose Mourinho doesn’t work well with the stereotypical lazy, luxury player that James Rodriguez is often characterised as, the “Special One” had a super successful spell with Mesut Ozil in Real Madrid, unleashing the German’s inimitable creativity and channeling it toward making Los Blancos an incredible attacking force. Mourinho has always praised Ozil, calling him a “unique talent” while Ozil has also made plain his attachment to the Portuguese manager (yes, yes, there was a huge furore over the fierce row that Ozil revealed he had with his manager while at Madrid, but the German goes on to explain that it was mere psychology from Mourinho and that he holds him in high regard).

The reason I mention Ozil is because James is a similar player and the Colombian might be confident that he can work well with Mourinho due to the same reason!

The heart of the matter

James has also reportedly made it clear that his desire to leave Real Madrid is not because of any ill-feeling he harbours towards either the club or the supporters, but because he wants to increase his playing time ahead of the FIFA World Cup, 2018. His Colombian side are well poised to qualify for the World Cup and he feels that only with regular football can he maintain his quality levels and fitness, a rather common sense interpretation of the situation.

Video

Author’s Take

The Colombian would be a misfit in Antonio Conte’s current system which focuses heavily on pace along the wings and strength and power in the center of midfield, while Paris Saint-Germain’s excess off midfield talent may be an issue for James. At United, meanwhile, he’ll have to face competition from the inimitable Juan Mata and will have to showcase the same willingness to sacrifice position and work-for-the-team spirit that the Spaniard has so admirably displayed under Mourinho and previous managers. Either way, a move away from Real Madrid seems inevitable as Colombia’s Prince seeks to ensure he is in the best of form for his nation’s charge in Russia next year